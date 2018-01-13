Impact Hub, CorePower Yoga Plan Day of Healing

In the wake of the recent fire and mudslide, CorePower Yoga and Impact Hub Santa Barbara are teaming up offer a Stronger Together: Santa Barbara, Day of Healing, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 14, at Impact Hub Downtown, 1117 State St., and CorePower Yoga, 1129 State St.

Both companies invite the community to come "to the Impact Hub and CorePower Yoga to decompress, connect and have access to healing resources," said Impact Hub co-founders Diana Pereira and Dan Ferrick, and CorePower co-founders Brandon Cox and Cara Ferrick in a letter.

"This past week has been a challenge to many, and we have opened our doors to all to have a safe, warm, friendly place to work and connect," the letter said.

"Now is the time for us all to collaborate and come together as we rebuild and strengthen our community. We are stronger together," they said.

Impact Hub is a collaborative, shared workspace with two other Santa Barbara locations on Chapala Street downtown and in the Funk Zone.

The day will include healers and message therapies, mental health professionals, food, drinks, and even a magician.

"At work we smile and put on a brave face for those around us, but at home we can grieve and sit with these experiences and be human," the Impact Hub and CorePower co-founders said. "It is vital to remember that these trials make us stronger.

"The loss has shaken us awake and the impermanence serves as a critical reminder that our time is now. This motivating force has us more determined than ever to see this community thrive and grow against all odds," they said.

For more information, contact Breanna Chandler, Impact Hub marketing coordinator at [email protected]

Visit https://impacthubsb.com/opalsingleevent-session/stronger-together-santa-barbara/.

— Diana Pereira for Impact Hub Santa Barbara.