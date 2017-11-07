Impact Hub Hosts Global Entrepreneurship Week Event

Impact Hub Santa Barbara will be thinking globally and acting locally during its celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).

The weeklong event, Nov. 13-17 at Impact Hub Santa Barbara, presents a curated educational opportunity for local innovators looking to turn big back-of-the-napkin ideas into viable businesses, Impact Hub reports.

“Not only will you have access to a diverse list of workshops, you will be able to collaborate and pitch your ideas to the most innovative mentors in the community,” said Breanna Chandler, marketing and events manager, Impact Hub Santa Barbara.

“We are here to help you get connected and inspired to make a positive impact on our local and global communities,” Chandler said.

Designed as a networking event and educational resource, GEW merges opportunities for professional development with a curated line-up of deep-dive workshops in areas such as finance, marketing and sales, plus exposure to community leaders.

There are networking opportunities with speakers during collaborative pitch parties and expos that offer individuals at any stage of the startup process — from idea to conception — the support they seek.

The overarching theme of GEW is to provide tools and expertise to position entrepreneurs to grow and succeed in business.

Through its involvement in Global Entrepreneurship Week, Impact Hub SB continues to create a community in which any entrepreneur tackling the world’s greatest problems can access the people and skills they need to start and scale their company.

During GEW, Impact Hub will host SEEDSPOT’s two-day launch camp, Nov. 15-16, which immerses new entrepreneurs in education, training and support to take their concepts from idea to businesses with impact, Impact Hub reports.

Throughout the program, entrepreneurs will have access to mentors, content experts, SEED SPOT's curriculum, and a network of colleagues.

The launch camp program culminates in an evening where the entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to the community, discuss potential roadblocks in their projects and receive invaluable constructive feedback.

In community spirit, Impact Hub is rallying around its entrepreneurs and working with local sponsors to make scholarships available to all SEED SPOT participants. Space is limited to 20 entrepreneurs on so early application is encouraged.

To register, visit SEED SPOT https://seedspot.org/communities/launch-camp-santa-barbara/.

To cap off GEW, Impact Hub is hosting a Grand Opening Party Nov. 17, followed by an after-party at 1117 State St, Impact Hub Santa Barbara’s flagship location.

The evening will begin with a 5 p.m. Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting and toast at Impact's newest site, 1221 Chapala St. Food and drinks will be provided, courtesy of Finch and Fork and Richard’s Tamales Togo.

Live music by Walker Lukens of Austin, Texas, will highlight the after-party starting at 6:30 p.m. Dancing, drinks, and a taco bar are on tap as well.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit impacthubsb.com. All proceeds from the event go to support victims of Hurricane Harvey.

— Breanna Chandler for Impact Hub Santa Barbara.