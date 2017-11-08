Impact Hub Hosts Global Entrepreneurship Week Event in Santa Barbara

Educational opportunity will be aimed at helping local entrepreneurs turn their ideas into a successful business

Impact Hub Santa Barbara is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week next week with an educational opportunity to help local entrepreneurs explore the possibilities of turning their idea into a successful business.

From educational workshops focusing on finance, marketing and sales to face-to-face exposure with community leaders, gaining career direction and networking opportunities, Impact Hub Santa Barbara has multiple activities planned for the aspiring business leader in all industries.

Through its involvement in the weeklong event, Impact Hub aims to create a community in which any entrepreneur can access the people and skills they need to start and grow their business.

“We are hoping there’s something for everyone,” said Breanna Chandler, marketing and events manager at Impact Hub.

The program consists of 13 skill-building workshops over a two-day period. The workshops will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

Each session is scheduled to last an hour to 90 minutes.

The first day of workshops will cover the importance of diversity while building a team, exploring how to sell an idea online without writing any code, and analyzing financial statements to spot potential problems quickly, among other topics.

Some topics covered on the second day include how to lead effective teams, exploring how to launch a podcast, and an introduction to insurance and risk management.

General public tickets are $10 per workshop or $75 for total access. Impact Hub member tickets are priced at $5 per workshop or $35 for total access.

For more information, visit: http://impacthubsbnetwork.spaces.nexudus.com/en.

SEED SPOT Launch Camp Nov. 15 and Nov. 16

SEED SPOT’s Launch Camp immerses new business leaders in education, training and support to take their concepts from idea to a business model.

The two-day program offers entrepreneurs access to mentors, content experts, SEED SPOT's curriculum and a network of like-minded individuals.

Registration is required as space is limited to 20 participants.

Nov. 15 is focused on helping entrepreneurs define their purpose and undeserving the case of the problems they seek to address. The day is spent learning about customers and beneficiaries, value proposition and impact assessment. Teams will work with content experts to fine-tune their ideas.

Now. 16 is spent shaping visions into a business and includes gaining knowledge about understanding the market opportunity, revenue models and creating the testable hypotheses about the company.

“As companies are growing, some of them might have an idea but not know the steps to launch a company,” Co-founder of Impact Hub Santa Barbara Diana Pereira said. “We have a two-day incubator program to bring somebody from back-of-the-napkin business concept to be able to pitch their idea — and through the process do a mini business plan and validate their idea.”

The event closes with a “pitch night,” where each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to display their ideas to community members and potential investors.

“Pitch night” runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Impact Hub Santa Barbara is working with local sponsors to make scholarships available to SEED SPOT participants. In the application, indicate you are requesting a scholarship.

General public fee to participate in SEED SPOT’s Launch Camp range from $0 to $500, and Impact Hub members cost $0 to $350.

For more information, visit: https://seedspot.org/communities/launch-camp-santa-barbara/.

Grand Opening Event Nov. 17

Impact Hub Santa Barbara is hosting a grand opening party at their new location, 1221 Chapala Street.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a Santa Barbara chamber of commerce mixer and a ribbon-cutting.

The gathering is followed by an after-party at Impact Hub Santa Barbara’s flagship site, 1117 State St., and includes a performance from Austin, Texas, musician Walker Lukens at 6:30 p.m., as well as drinks and food courtesy of Finch & Fork, Santa Barbara Tamales-To-Go and Viva Taco Bar.

General admission is $15, and $5 for Impact Hub members. All event proceeds will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

To view a complete list of activities and to purchase tickets, visit: https://impacthubsb.com/opalsingleevent-session/grand-opening-celebration/.

