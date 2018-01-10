Impact Hub Offers Free Workspace for Those Impacted by Disasters

All three locations of the Impact HUB Santa Barbara are offering free workspace to anyone affected by the natural disasters who need a quiet place to work with fast internet, hot beverages, a place to charge devices.

The Impact HUB is a shared office and co-working space that provides entrepreneurs with networks, programming and community they need to thrive.

With the deadly floods affecting local places of business, Impact Hub said it wants to be a safe place to help rebuild the community and allow business to get back on their feet.

“One of the Impact Hub’s core values is collaboration, supporting the community and working together in times of need,” said Impact Hub co-founder Diana Pereira.

“We are stronger together. If you need a place to work, a warm beverage, some wifi and a friendly face — come join us at any of our three locations,” she said.

Impact Hubs are open Tuesday, Jan. 9-Thursday, Jan. 11, with possible extentions at:

1117 State St. (downtown)

10 E. Yanonali St. (Funk Zone)

1221 Chapala St.

The sites offer:

Fast internet

Lights on, working electricity

Space to charge phone and computer

Hot coffee and tea

Cold beverages, Kombucha and Beer

Open table space

Quiet conference rooms

Shower and bathrooms

Supportive, friendly staff

For more information, visit impacthubSB.com.

— Andrea Holland for Impact Hub.