Impact Hub Seeks Funds to Bring Global Collaborative Workspace to Downtown Santa Barbara

Impact Hub Santa Barbara, a new entrepreneurial center located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, announced the launch of its IndieGoGo campaign today. Seeking $50,000, the funds will help in construction of the organization’s 1117 State Street location as it prepares to open in December of 2015.

Part of a larger international movement, including more than 70 locations and over 11,000 members throughout the world, Impact Hub Santa Barbara will be the 5th location in California (with three already located in the Bay Area and one in Los Angeles) and the 16th in the United States.

Each Impact Hub is independently and locally owned, yet shares the same focus on impact-driven entrepreneurs and startups.

The State Street space will facilitate interaction between entrepreneurs, startups, technologists, creative artists, non-profits, investors and other groups who want to make a positive impact.

The organization will help support these efforts by providing access to local and global networks, educational programs and member resources.

“Our purpose is to create a place for collision and collaboration,” stated Kyle Ashby, Impact Hub Santa Barbara co-founder. “Santa Barbara has a rich history of entrepreneurial success, and Impact Hub’s goal is to further these achievements. We want to inspire more individuals to build businesses that make an impact on Santa Barbara, and the world ”

Contributors to the IndieGoGo campaign will be awarded with a variety of incentives based on donation level, ranging from inclusion on a picture wall in the building to co-working and meeting space access.

Donations will go specifically toward procuring locally built furniture for the co-working areas, completing a kitchen, building out offices and creating a space for community events and classes.

Once completed, Ashby continued, Impact Hub Santa Barbara’s 11,000-square-foot downtown location will provide members with private offices, co-working space, meeting rooms, an innovation lab, shared event spaces and a full-service cafe.

Workshops and classes will also be offered, with future plans for an accelerator program targeted at impact-focused startups.

Ashby also commented on the high level of community engagement and excitement around this new Impact Hub, citing endorsements by Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, musical artists Glen Phillips and Zach Gill, educational institutions such as UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Management, Westmont College and San Marcos High School, non-profits Community Environmental Council and The Eleos Foundation and many local businesses.

Main partners in this venture are Oniracom, Ontraport, StartupSB and Arrow Electronics, whose world-class electronic recycling program will be integrated into the Hub.

The group will open its doors for a public preview Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, as part of the Downtown Santa Barbara 1st Thursday event, offering tours of the facilities.

At the conclusion of the IndieGoGo campaign Dec. 10, 2015, they will hold an ending celebration. The group will also have a presence at local entrepreneurial and community events in the coming month — including SVP’s FastPitch, Ontrapalooza and Santa Barbara Open Streets — and will play host to StartupSB’s State of Entrepreneurship Dec. 3, 2015.

To contribute to the IndieGoGo campaign, visit ImpactHubSB.com/crowdfunding. To learn more or get involved with Impact Hub, visit ImpactHubSB.com or contact Kyle Ashby by phone at 805.323.6160 or by email at [email protected].

— Kyle Ashby represents Impact Hub Santa Barbara.