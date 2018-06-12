Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:20 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 

Implicit Bias Workshop For Local Parents Kicks Off Series

Santa Barbara experiences profiling, stereotyping

Just Communities Co-facilitators Jarrod Schwartz and Ana Huynh present an interactive bilingual workshop with help of Santa Barbara Area PTA Council.
Just Communities Co-facilitators Jarrod Schwartz and Ana Huynh present an interactive bilingual workshop with help of Santa Barbara Area PTA Council. (Courtesy photo)
By Linda Honikman for Fund of Santa Barbara | June 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Implicit bias training has been in the news lately because a Starbucks employee called police to remove two black men whose “crime“ was asking to use the restroom. Santa Barbara is not immune to this kind of racial profiling and stereotyping.

For example, based on research led by the Santa Barbara Juvenile Probation Department and UCSB, youth of color are referred to disciplinary programs and incarcerated at a higher rate than caucasian youth for similar offenses.

Implicit bias is the unconscious associations and judgements everyone has about people who are different from themselves. Many people are not aware of their own bias and microaggressions that can negatively impact others.

With the help of Lizzie Rodriguez of the Restorative Community Network, the Fund of Santa Barbara has provided an emerging needs grant for events intended to aid in the understanding of and communication with different racial and cultural groups in the area.

To participate in the free summer groups see link below.

Just Communities, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Area PTA Council, recently provided the first event of this series — a bilingual workshop for parents of Santa Barbara area schools.

Aided by two translators, Just Communities executive director Jarrod Schwartz and Ana Huynh, director of the Just Communities PIDA program (Parents for Inclusion, Diversity and Access), led the group through a number of interactive exercises and discussions.

Participants appreciated being able to hear the views of other parents, at times through the bilingual translators, and everyone got information about how to avoid the pitfalls of bias.

There will be several opportunities for community members to participate in groups and workshops this summer:

Restorative Community Network Implicit Bias Workshops: Single three-hour sessions presented at a church, neighborhood association or club during July-September. Head facilitator: Rodriguez

Heart 2 Heart small groups: Participants meet in four 2-hour sessions to share personal stories of race and culture. Respectful communication, safety and trust encouraged. Co-facilitators: Sojourner Kincaid Rolle and Cheri Gurse

A Back to School Implicit Bias Workshop, details to be announced.

For more information, or to express interest in participating, or request a group discussion or workshop, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBgroups2018.

Just Communities offers cultural competency training to organizational leaders, education seminars for the general public, leadership training institutes for students and teachers, and customized consultation to local agencies for diversity and organizational change initiatives.

Just Communities envisions an equitable and inclusive Central Coast where all people are connected, respected, and valued. Visit www.just-communities.org.

The Restorative Community Network (RCN) is a coalition of individuals and organizations committed to working together to address the complex social issues contributing to juvenile crime and community divisions. Visit www.rcnsb.org.

Heart 2 Heart was created by cultural artist and community educator Kincaid Rolle, and educator, researcher and activist Gurse to learn more about ourselves and each other. In small group settings people talk about race, culture, differences and similarities while developing trust.

The Fund of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit community foundation that supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental & political change in Santa Barbara County. For more information, go to www.fundforsantabarbara.org.

— Linda Honikman for Fund of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 