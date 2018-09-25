Tuesday, September 25 , 2018, 2:53 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
Your Health
Importance of Flu Vaccine Nothing to Sneeze At

Shots available through health-care providers, retail pharmacies and other locations

County Health Officer Dr. Charity Dean and County Schools Supt. Susan Salcido hope to set an example for the community by getting their flu shots.
County Health Officer Dr. Charity Dean and County Schools Supt. Susan Salcido hope to set an example for the community by getting their flu shots.  (Courtesy photo)
By Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | September 25, 2018

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reminds local residents that flu season is only weeks away and it is time to get a flu shot. Significant flu activity can begin as early as October, last as late as May, and typically peaks in February. The flu vaccine is the single best way to prevent the flu.

The flu is caused by the influenza virus, which infects the respiratory tract (nose, throat, lungs). Unlike many other viral respiratory infections, such as the common cold, the flu can cause severe illness and life-threatening complications.

To highlight the importance of influenza vaccination, especially among healthcare workers and students, the Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Charity Dean and Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido got their flu shots together.

Yearly flu vaccination should begin as soon as vaccine is available, and should continue throughout the flu season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it can take about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so it is prudent to make plans to get vaccinated early.

Health experts across the country recommend that everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women, get a flu vaccine. Flu vaccines have been updated to better match circulating viruses for the upcoming flu season.

Getting a flu vaccine is convenient; they are available from regular health-care providers as well as retail pharmacies. Many employers, schools, colleges, and universities also offer the shots.

Find other locations offering the vaccine on the Flu Vaccine Resource sheet; visit www.VaccineFinder.org. Flu shots are covered by Medi-Cal, Medicare and by most insurance plans. Find more information about the flu and flu vaccine at www.cdc.gov/flu.

— Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 

