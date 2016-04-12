‘Improperly Discarded Smoking Material’ Likely Caused Lompoc House Fire

A fire at a home in Lompoc last week likely started due to improperly discarded smoking material, Battalion Chief Mark Clayton said Tuesday.

A woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burn injuries after the blaze in the 500 block of North A Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, Lompoc Fire Department officials said.

“After speaking with our fire investigator, he concluded that the fire was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials,” Clayton said.

“Unfortunately, this continues to be a fairly common cause of fires in the home, along with unattended cooking and overloaded electrical outlets.”

These types of fires are preventable, Clayton said, reminding residents to take proper precaution.

The victim, whose name was not available, was taken by ground ambulance to the Lompoc Airport, then transferred to a Calstar medical helicopter.

She was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

The woman reportedly remains in the hospital, Clayton said.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and crews from Vandenberg Air Force Base responded as mutual aid.

It took firefighters a little more than an hour to control the flames, and they remained on scene carrying out salvage and overhaul operations until about 3 a.m. Friday.

