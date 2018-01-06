Improv in The Buff (sort of) at Lobero

The Comic Strippers, a fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians, will perform an improv comedy show, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at the Lobero Theatre 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Semi-undressed and completely unscripted, the "strippers" take off their shirts and take on audience suggestions to create a whole new genre of comedy, the Lobero said.

These guys try to be sexy, but it just comes out funny. Constantly grooving in between scenes, they banter with the crowd and perform their twist on improv sketches.

Fresh off sold-out shows in Vegas; Australia; and Olympia, Wash., these guys are oiled up and ready to make the audience laugh at them, the Lobero said.

Gentleman, not to worry, this is definitely a parody of male strippers. Some of the performers have what's called "comedy bodies" and will make you look good by comparison, the Lobero assures.

Tickets are on sale at lobero.org, by phone 963-0761, or at the Lobero Box Office. Tickets cost $30, or $25 for groups of six or more, plus applicable service fees.

Stars of the show are:

Roman Danylo: For five seasons, Roman starred in Comedy Inc. on CTV in Canada and Spike TV in the U.S. As a stand-up comedian, he has appeared at the HBO Aspen Comedy Fest and on NBC’s LateFriday.

Ken Lawson: Lawson starred in the Canadian sitcom Health Nutz and has performed all over North America with The Vancouver TheatreSports League and The Second City.

Chris Casillan: An improv comedy vet with Vancouver Theatre Sports and a Canadian Comedy Award winner with his sketch comedy group Canadian Content.

David Milchard: Internet sensation with some 90 million hits for his Youtube videos "Convos With My 2 Year Old.”

For more, visit thecomicstrippers.com.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.