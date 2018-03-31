Improv Master Wayne Brady to Perform at Chumash Resort

Actor, singer, comedian and TV personality Wayne Brady is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, April 27. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 & $65.

Born in Columbus, Ga., Brady moved to Orlando, Fla., as a young child to live with his grandmother and aunt. At age 16, he began performing in community theater and developing his improv skills during his time at the Orlando improv troupe SAK community Lab.

Brady moved to Los Angeles in 1996. By 1998, he had launched his career as one of the original improvisational theater performers in the British version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? when the last season was filmed in Hollywood.

After that, he became a regular on the American version, hosted by Drew Carey. Later, in 2001, Brady starred in his own variety show The Wayne Brady Show, which aired on ABC, and a daytime talk show of the same name in 2002.

By 2004, he joined the Broadway revival of Chicago, playing the role of lawyer Billy Flynn.

Over the next few years, he appeared in the final episode of the comedy Reno 911; guest-starred on the Sci Fi Channel’s series Stargate SG-1; appeared on Chappelle’s Show; wrote and sang the theme song for Disney’s animated series The Weekenders; and sang and recorded Jim Brickman’s Disney song “Beautiful” and its Christmas version.

In 2009, Brady began hosting an updated version of the game show Let’s Make a Deal for CBS, which taped at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and currently tapes in Los Angeles.

Brady went back to Broadway when he replaced Billy Porter as Lola in Kinky Boots, Nov. 21, 2015-March 28, 2016. From Jan. 17-April 9, 2017, he assumed the lead role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.