Improv Workshop Returns to Carpinteria’s Plaza Playhouse Theater on Feb. 28

Plaza Playhouse Theater’s popular Improv Workshop will strut its stuff on Feb. 28 with an evening of sketches, games and general hilarity — all unscripted and completely improvisational.
Guaranteed audience participation is included in the price of admission. Everyone is invited (to buy a ticket).
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the real fun begins at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28. Tickets are $5. Click here to purchase tickets online (not available on the day of the show), or purchase them for $10 at the box office 30 minutes before the show.
Plaza Playhouse Theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria. Call 805.684.6380 for more information.
— Amy Marie Orozco represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.