Improve Your Home’s Energy Efficiency at emPower Workshop

By Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast | September 22, 2015 | 9:00 a.m.

With summer temperatures still spiking and cooler weather not too far off, the County of Santa Barbara emPower program will give tips on how local homeowners can  improve the indoor comfort and air quality of their homes all year round during a free workshop.

The County-operated program will hold its workshop  Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2015, 5:30–7 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., where emPower Energy Coach Jason Scheurer will present real examples of energy efficiency issues he has seen in local homes.

He will go over recommendations for fixing these common troubles, such as improperly operating furnaces, leaky ducts, drafty windows and poorly installed insulation.

“Getting a jump on home energy efficiency now is going to save you cash on heating bills once the temperatures come down, and it’ll also help keep your home cool next summer when temperatures heat up,” said Scheurer. “We’ve inspected hundreds of homes, and all of them — old, new and remodeled — were facing some troubles that were costing homeowners money.”

Scheurer will be on hand to answer any questions after the presentation. Attendees will also be able to schedule a free home energy site visit from Scheurer for a comprehensive look at home energy performance.

Participants who RSVP for the workshop will receive a free water and energy saving kit, including three faucet aerators and a low-flow showerhead. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their Southern California Gas account number, but this is not required.

The event is open to the public and includes light refreshments. For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566 or [email protected].

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

 
