Improved Passing Leads Bishop Diego to Sweep Against Nordhoff

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego showed improvement in its passing and the result was a three-set boys volleyball sweep against Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League match on Tuesday. The scores were 25-23, 25-11, 31-29

"We made a key lineup switch that allowed us a bit more freedom on offense, and our passing was much better tonight," coach Dillan Bennett said. "We still have a long way to go in the passing and defensive side of the game, but I thought Jake Engel made a lot of great decisions to get our hitters easier attempts against Nordhoff’s block."

John Harris led the Bishop attack with 24 kills on a .436 hitting percentage.

Bennett cited the play of freshman Shea Romero and sophomore Connor Trost."

"They started at outside hitter tonight and did a great job in both the front and back row. They steadied out our serve receive."

He also praised the serve-receive and defense of Matthew Schaeman.

The Cardinals (6-5 and 4-1 in the TVL) play home Thursday against Fillmore.






