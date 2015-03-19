Impulse Advanced Communications Announces Promotions of Tracy Green, Lee Carlander

Impulse Advanced Communications LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Tracy Green to client services director and Lee Carlander to business development director for the Western United States.

In her new role, Green will oversee a team of specialists responsible for customer experience, relationship management and driving end-user technology adoption for enterprise accounts.

Green joined the company in 2007 and previously held the role of major accounts manager.

“The shift from traditional telecommunications to integrated cloud-based collaboration services in the enterprise has brought new complexity to the traditional telecom environment,” said Chris Rose, director of sales. “In response we have formed the Client Services group to help our customers successfully implement new technology, help drive user adoption and increase business productivity over the long term.”

In his new role, Carlander will be responsible for driving strategic account growth in the region and expanding the company’s community support program to national nonprofit organizations headquartered in the region.

He joined the company in 2009 and held prior roles of account executive and community relations director during his tenure.

"Lee has demonstrated an exceptional ability to create partnerships that help organizations use communications technology to deal with growth and change," said Dave Clark, president of Impulse. “I’m excited to support Lee as he takes on a broader regional role connecting businesses and community partners with the right resources to help their organizations communicate and collaborate better.”

Impulse is a provider of cloud-based business communications services enabling a higher level of workforce flexibility and mobility. For 20 years, the company’s innovative technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience have helped companies gain a technological advantage. Services include enhanced quality Internet access, ClearStarsm SaaS telephone services, co-locations and MPLS networks.

— Sierra Rose is a publicist representing Impulse Advanced Communications.