Wildling Speaker: Against Odds, Trees, Like Humans, Endure

By Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | May 27, 2018 | 4:23 p.m.

Robbie Kaye, author of Endurance: Solitude, Magic and Majesty, will be at the Wildling Museum, 3-4 p.m. Sunday, June 24, to present her second monograph, Endurance, featuring photographs of three trees taken over the course of three years in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Wildling is at 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

Combined with prose, the book tells the story of Solitude, Magic, and Majesty, names Kaye has attributed to the trees. They have endured fire, floods and drought, and remain strong in stature, not unlike the human experience.

The book’s foreword is written by Deborah Lee Davis, who is an author, artist, healer and longtime resident of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Kaye is a journalist. She creates and tells stories from her life through photography, painting and music. She studied music at Berklee College of Music in Boston and photography at USC.

She has written songs for Warner Bros. and Disney and has exhibited her photographs and paintings internationally.

Kaye is originally from New York and now lives in the Santa Ynez Valley, where she continues to document her environment.

She is also the producer of Ladies of the Valley, an online forum and documentary in the making that highlights the women of the Santa Ynez Valley and their inspiration.

Kaye wrote Beauty and Wisdom, her first monograph depicting strength and determination of older women in an overlooked generation in American culture.

Admission to Kaye’s talk is $5 for members, $10 general admission. For tickets, visit http://www.wildlingmuseum.org/author-talk-with-robbie-kaye-june-24/. For more information about Kaye, visit www.robbiekaye.com.

The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends; closed on Tuesdays. For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

 

