Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:36 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

In a Fix? Call 2-1-1 For Assistance 24/7

By Judith Monte for Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County | September 20, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

Are you in a difficult situation? Not sure where to turn for help? 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County can help.

The countywide information and referral service provides information on health and human services available at low or no cost.

The 2-1-1 Health and Human Service Line is free, confidential and anonymous. 2-1-1 can be accessed 24/7 in multiple languages.

In addition to online and by phone, 2-1-1 assistance is now accessible by text. The variety of options allows those needing help to use their chosen communication form. 2-1-1 can be reached by dialing 2-1-1, texting your area code to 898-211 or visiting www.211sbco.org.

Information is available on a wide variety of services, including but not limited to, counseling, food assistance, domestic violence services, health care, senior services, legal assistance, substance abuse, and housing.

The 2-1-1 call specialists are trained professionals who assist in identifying services needed, even when the caller is not quite sure.

2-1-1 is a national service that can support during disasters. 2-1-1

Santa Barbara County supported 2-1-1 Texas with its overflow calls during Hurricane Harvey. 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County connected Texas callers seamlessly to their immediate basic need, in addition to helping individuals register for FEMA funds and the American Red Cross.

In 2016, more than 5,000 individuals called the Santa Barbara County 2-1-1 Health and Human Service Line while the website received in excess of 600 hits per month. Eighty percent of the calls came from low-income families earning less than $26,000 annually.

More than 200 callers had urgent needs and received a transfer to suicide-prevention services, law-enforcement agencies and other emergency-services providers.

2-1-1 Santa Barbara County has been hosted by Community Action Commission (CAC) since 2014. CAC is a private nonprofit that leverages support for Santa Barbara County families through government contracts, grants and private funding.

— Judith Monte for Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 