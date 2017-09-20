In a Fix? Call 2-1-1 For Assistance 24/7

Are you in a difficult situation? Not sure where to turn for help? 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County can help.

The countywide information and referral service provides information on health and human services available at low or no cost.

The 2-1-1 Health and Human Service Line is free, confidential and anonymous. 2-1-1 can be accessed 24/7 in multiple languages.

In addition to online and by phone, 2-1-1 assistance is now accessible by text. The variety of options allows those needing help to use their chosen communication form. 2-1-1 can be reached by dialing 2-1-1, texting your area code to 898-211 or visiting www.211sbco.org.

Information is available on a wide variety of services, including but not limited to, counseling, food assistance, domestic violence services, health care, senior services, legal assistance, substance abuse, and housing.

The 2-1-1 call specialists are trained professionals who assist in identifying services needed, even when the caller is not quite sure.

2-1-1 is a national service that can support during disasters. 2-1-1

Santa Barbara County supported 2-1-1 Texas with its overflow calls during Hurricane Harvey. 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County connected Texas callers seamlessly to their immediate basic need, in addition to helping individuals register for FEMA funds and the American Red Cross.

In 2016, more than 5,000 individuals called the Santa Barbara County 2-1-1 Health and Human Service Line while the website received in excess of 600 hits per month. Eighty percent of the calls came from low-income families earning less than $26,000 annually.

More than 200 callers had urgent needs and received a transfer to suicide-prevention services, law-enforcement agencies and other emergency-services providers.

2-1-1 Santa Barbara County has been hosted by Community Action Commission (CAC) since 2014. CAC is a private nonprofit that leverages support for Santa Barbara County families through government contracts, grants and private funding.

— Judith Monte for Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.