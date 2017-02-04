In An All-County Final, Righetti Beats Dos Pueblos for CIF Wrestling Title

Wrestling

The peaking Dos Pueblos wrestling team rolled through three opponents and reached the final of the CIF Northern Division team duals on Saturday.

The Chargers ran up against a spirited Righetti team that was on mission. Runners-up seven times since 2001, including last year, the top-seeded Warriors won the first two matches by pin and never looked back, winning the championship, 31-28, on Saturday at Sovine Gym.

The Warriors dominated Alemany, 59-7, and Rio Mesa, 50-15, to reach the final for the second straight year. They were more than determined to finish the job this time. Last year, they lost to Pioneer Valley in the final.

“They felt the loss in the finals last year to a team we had beaten,” coach Dutch van Patten said of his returning wrestlers. They really didn’t want that to happen again.”

As runner-up, Dos Pueblos earned its first CIF plaque in several years.

“I’m almost speechless,” DP coach Anthony Califano said. “It was an incredible run. We haven’t been to the dual meet finals in 25 to 30 years. This is a historical team. What an incredible day. We battled through a couple of little injuries here and there to get everybody into the lineup. We had our best team on the mat and they fought, they fought hard.

"Righetti beat everybody else by 30-some points. I couldn't be more proud of this group of guys.”

The third-seeded Chargers beat Morro Bay (63-12), Royal (57-7) and Pacifica (46-18) in the semifinals. Pacifica upset second-seeded Bishop Amat.

Ryan Fidel, Noam Dessilbourg, Will Yamasaki and Kade Uyesaka all went 4-0 on the day. Fidel and Dessilbourg each scored three pins and a major decision; Yamasaki had two pins, a major decision and a technical fall, and Uyesaka won three decisions and took a forfeit win.

Dessilbourg's pin against Pacifica was spectacular. He somehow slipped out of a choke hold, turned the opponent on his back and got the pin in 47 seconds.

The day was also highlighted by victories from new varsity wrestlers Conner Lee and Jaylen Estrada. Estrada scored a pin against Royal at 220 pounds and Lee, a freshman, won two matches, a 15-0 technical fall against Royal and 10-2 decision in the semifinals versus Pacifica.

“A great effort, not just the kids but the coaching staff and the parents,” Califano said of the CIF finals and the season, which included a third straight Channel League title and a tournament title at Milliken. “We put a lot of time and work in and these guys responded. It’s been great.”

Van Patten said winning the CIF title against Dos Pueblos was bittersweet for him because Califano is a good friend.

“Anthony and I have been coaching against each other for 20 years. He is a great guy and a great coach.”

Van Patten admitted he was concerned going against Califano’s team in the final

“DP is a good team. We were scared. We knew. We did our homework."

Righetti scored 12 quick points as John Martinez scored a pin at 1:09 of the first period against Diego Cruz in their 120-pound match and Sean Hollinshead posted a second-period fall against Josh Coronado at 126.

Aidan Yamasaki gave the Chargers three points with a dramatic win a 132 pounds. From the down position on a restart with three seconds left in the final period, Yamasaki pulled off a two-point reversal to beat Jake Robles, 4-2.

Fidel followed with a 12-3 major decision over Jacob Zepeda, cutting Righetti’s lead to 12-7.

Righetti rebounded in the next two weight classes. Austin Dasis scored four points in the second period against DP freshman Connor Lee to build a 6-1 lead and won the 145-pound match in a 9-1 major decision.

At 152 pounds, Dean Nash of the Warriors scored five straight points against Nolan Sullivan and won 9-3, giving the Warriors a 19-7 advantage.

Dessilbourg, who was dominant all day, scored 10 unanswered points before Cody McCormack managed to score. Dessilbourg won by a major decision, 12-3.

Chad Zimmer took an 8-0 lead against Tommy Johnson at 172 pounds and gave Righetti a 22-11 lead with an 8-2 victory. Will Yamasaki cut the deficit to 22-15 with an impressive performance in a technical fall against Jacob Coronado, 17-1.

Isaya Finley gave the Warriors a big lift when he pinned Jose Tolis at 195 pounds. Joel Garcia got three points back for DP with a 4-0 win over Nathan Bakke at 220 pounds.

With the score at 28-19, the next two matches were critical for DP. Erick Nisich was in a scoreless battle with Jacob Rothanzl at 285 pounds. Rothanzl took a 1-0 lead with an escape point with 1:17 left in the third period and Nisich tied the score in the final seconds when the Righetti wrestler was penalized for stalling. They went into overtime and Rothanzl scored a takedown for a 3-1 win and a 31-19 advantage.

At 106 pounds, Sean Yamasaki tried to get a pin against Righetti’s Tommy Hornby to keep the Chargers alive. Hornby, however, fought off Yamasaki and wound up losing an 8-6 decision. The result left the score a 31-22, meaning DP couldn't catch the Warriors with one match remaining.

Righetti forfeited the final match and then started celebrating.

“They have good group,” Califano said of Righetti. “That’s a great team and coaching staff. We have respect for them.”

The victory was extra special for van Patten, who guided the Warriors to a title in 2001 and seven runner-up finishes.

“So,” he said, “this is my last year as head coach, so it feels great going out on top.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.