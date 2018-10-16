In Audubon Society Talk, Birder Offers Tips on Photographing Feathered Friends

In a talk called Birds I Will Never Forget, amateur photographer David Levasheff will show pictures of birds he has encountered during his birding career when he speaks at a free program of the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Farrand Hall, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Levasheff’s photos from his 14 years as a birder include birds from the western U.S., Florida, Scotland, Ireland, northern Europe, Tanzania, China, Tibet, Tasmania, Peru, Ecuador, the Galapagos, Belize, Guatemala and Costa Rica.

An avid amateur photographer since the mid-1960s, Levasheff will recount his challenges and highlights, and describe which methods work for him.

Levasheff retired from his career in high technology in the aerospace industry in 2011 and currently serves as webmaster for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

For more information on Levasheff’s presentation and other events, visit http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/.

Directed questions to [email protected] or call 805-964-1468.

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

— Teresa Fanucchi for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.