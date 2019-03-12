Pixel Tracker

Baseball

In Battle of CIF-Ranked Baseball Teams, Carpinteria Beats Malibu in 10 Innings

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 12, 2019 | 6:57 a.m.

CIF-ranked Carpinteria and Malibu battled for 10 innings before the host Warriors pulled out a 2-1 Citrus Coast League baseball victory on Chase Mayer's two-out, two-strike bases-loaded fly ball.

"A well-played high school baseball game," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The pitching was very good on both sides and neither defense committed an error.

"On the offensive side, we need to take a deep breath and trust ourselves.  There will not be many times where we strand 15 baserunners and still have a chance to win."

Carpinteria entered the game as the No. 4-ranked team in Division 4 and Malibu came in as the No. 10 team in Division 4.

Mayer and Ryan Redondo of the Sharks both pitched well.

Malibu scored its lone run off Mayer in the first inning on a two-out hit. Mayer gave up just three hits, walked three and struck out nine in seven innings.

Redondo held the Warriors in check until the fourth, when a wild pitched brought home the tying run.

Miles Souza picked up the win in relief for Carpinteria. He threw three scoreless innings, inducing five ground-ball outs, striking out one and allowing one hit.

Noah Nuño led the Carpinteria offense, collecting three of the team's five hits.

The win gives Carpinteria a 4-1 record in league and a 5-1 overall mark. Malibu is 2-3 in the CCL and 3-2 overall.

"Believe it or not, we have completed the first round of league play and we're still working hard to get everyone on the same page," Cooney said. "Still, there are some good signs."

The Warriors play a two-game set with Hueneme beginning on Wednesday at Hueneme and concluding Friday at home. 

