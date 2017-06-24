In Battle of Unbeatens, Goleta Valley South Juniors Defeat Dos Pueblos to Reach Title Game

Baseball

The Goleta Valley South Little League's Junior Division All Stars scored two runs in the fourth inning to break a 4-4 tie with Dos Pueblos LL and went to win the showdown between unbeaten local teams at the District 63 Tournament on Saturday in Santa Paula.

The victory puts GVSLL in the championship game on Saturday, July 1.

Dos Pueblos plays again on Wednesday against the winner of the game between Ojai Valley and Santa Paula on Monday.

After each team scored a run in the first inning, Goleta Valley South took a 4-1 lead with a run in the second and two in the third. Ian Oakley, Aiden Johnson and Gabe Martinez had the RBI hits.

Dos Pueblos battled back and tied the score at 4-4 on hits by Josiah Severson and Kris Alvarado.

Isaac Medina ripped a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth to give GVS the lead for good. Tyler Dutcher scored on a wild pitch to make it a 6-4 game.

Goleta Valley South pulled away with four runs in the sixth inning on a two-run single by Johnson and a two-run double by Sam Russell.

Will Trautwein struck out four batters and blanked DP in the last two innings to pick up the pitching victory.

