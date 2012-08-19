In Case You Missed It: News of the Week 08.13.12

A digest of last week's news to catch you up for the week to come

Local News

‘Car Surfing’ Defendant Faces Preliminary Hearing This Month

Lanie Tyrone Richardson, the Santa Barbara man facing a murder charge stemming from a fatal car-surfing incident in Montecito in June, is scheduled to return to court later this month for a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to merit a trial.

Richardson, 28, clad in a red jumpsuit, appeared Aug. 16 before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Jean Dandona, who set his preliminary hearing on a charge of second-degree murder and other felonies for Aug. 30.

Authorities have been tight-lipped about exactly what they believe happened in the early morning hours of June 6, when Allison Meadows suffered fatal injuries while car surfing on East Valley Road east of Sheffield Drive, and the preliminary hearing promises considerable new details.

California Highway Patrol investigators allege that Richardson was behind the wheel of a Toyota 4Runner the day the 26-year-old Meadows was killed. She and Lindsay Keebler, 25, also of Santa Barbara, reportedly had been riding on the vehicle’s hood and windshield — a risky behavior known as car surfing — when they were ejected and thrown onto the roadway. Meadows was fatally injured, and Keebler suffered serious injuries.

Afterward, Richardson, a male passenger whose identity has not been released, and Keebler allegedly placed Meadows in the car and transported her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital without calling 9-1-1, according to CHP statements.

Richardson and the male passenger initially were described by CHP as “good Samaritans” who had found the injured women on the roadway and brought them to the hospital.

En route to the hospital, Richardson, Keebler and the male passenger allegedly hatched a plan to “fool law enforcement” about what happened as they were driving the woman to the hospital, according to the sworn statement of a CHP investigator.

“Upon arrival to the hospital, Richardson gave misleading information to law enforcement regarding the incident,” CHP Officer Jason Miller said in a statement.

Richardson, who has a lengthy record for DUI and other offenses, has been charged with second-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the incident, and entered a not-guilty plea in June. He remains in the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

— Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer

Santa Barbara Beaches Quiet in Wake of Great White Shark Sighting

Santa Barbara beaches remained quiet Aug. 15 despite the reported sighting of a great white shark off Leadbetter Point on the previous afternoon.

A surfer spotted the shark around 5:20 p.m. Aug. 14 when it swam about 5 feet from him, with its dorsal and tail fins above the surface.

Based on what the surfer reported, the 6 to 7 feet between the shark’s two fins and its reported color and girth, city officials said they’re treating the report as a credible sighting of a great white shark.

As a result, the city’s Waterfront and Parks & Recreation departments posted warning signs at 14 locations near city beaches, and one on each of five lifeguard towers between Leadbetter Point and East Beach.

Earlier this summer, a great white attacked a sea lion off East Beach, and the city put up similar signs, warning swimmers to stay out of the water.

— Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer

Santa Barbara Unified School District Raising the Bar, Closing the Gap for Students

Teachers in the Santa Barbara Unified School District will be integrating more technology in the classroom and the Common Core Standards this year, Superintendent Dave Cash said at a back-to-school news conference Aug. 14.

“For us, it’s a simultaneous act of raising the ceiling and raising the floor,” he said.

Teachers need to deliver lessons in multiple ways since students learn at different rates, said Cash, adding that they will work together to modify instruction based on student feedback and performance. Special-education directors are working with general education teachers to better include those students in the classroom, too.

Between the proposed parcel tax Measures A and B on the Nov. 6 ballot and new programs and standards being implemented in the schools, Cash said the district is depending on its strong partners — students, parents and the community.

Student feedback will help develop Santa Barbara Junior High’s restorative discipline model and the new technology curriculum, he said.

About 200 classrooms now have technology packages installed — flat-screen televisions linked to a teacher’s iPad instead of projectors and screens — and the district promoted Dos Pueblos High teacher and technology strategist Todd Ryckman to be director of technology starting in the fall.

“Technology is not a toolbox of tools, but the environment in which our students in the 21st century learn,” Cash said.

Eventually, Cash said, he wants a tablet or other mobile computing device in the hand of every child to use at school and take home. He said it’s the great equalizer, since it’s dependent only on a student’s curiosity and inquisitive nature.

— Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer

Goleta Water District Board Asked to OK Raise for General Manager

Directors of the Goleta Water District on Aug. 14 were to consider approving a 1-percent pay raise for general manager John McInnes, a move that would increase his annual salary to just under $200,000, making him one of the highest paid special-district employees on the South Coast.

The Board of Directors was scheduled to vote on whether to authorize board president Bill Rosen to approve the increase, which would pay McInnes an additional $1,979.09 to his annual base salary of $197,909.

At its July 10 meeting, the board conducted McInnes’ performance evaluation in closed session. After that meeting, the board expressed interest in approving a merit increase for McInnes.

McInnes was hired with a base salary of $194,220, which put him as the second highest-paid employee among special districts in charge of utilities on the South Coast, according to a Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report published last year that documented the salaries and benefits of public employees.

He was second only to Kamil Azoury, general manager of the Goleta Sanitary District, who reported $250,822 on his W-2 that year. In addition to his salary, which equates to more than $16,000 a month, McInnes also receives a monthly car allowance of $569 a month.

— Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer

Lars Bildsten Takes Over as Director of UCSB’s Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics

On July 1, UCSB physics professor Lars Bildsten took over Nobel laureate David Gross’ position as director of UCSB’s Kavli Institute of Theoretical Physics.

To make the decision, Kavli’s advisory board — a group of 18 esteemed physicists — spent years extensively reviewing candidates from around the world, but decided the best choice for the position was already at the university. The KITP, which was founded in 1979, is one of the most renowned institutions for the study of theoretical physics in the world, and past directors have included three Nobel laureates.

The KITP operates with a $4.6 million budget from the National Science Foundation and includes five permanent members and 12-15 postdoctoral researchers. Gross had served as director since 1997 and remains a permanent member of the institute after stepping down.

— Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern

Food From the Heart in Need of Cool Cash to Buy New Refrigerator

Food From the Heart of Santa Barbara is working to raise $25,000 through a capital campaign to purchase a new walk-in refrigerator — a necessary addition for the nonprofit organization to support recent growth in the number of people it serves.

Food From the Heart delivers nutritious, restaurant-quality food to people homebound because of medical problems and unable to provide for themselves. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, volunteers from the organization meet at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara to prepare and package the food, then deliver it to the organization’s 140 clients in the area.

Board chairwoman Kelly Onnen said that with the group’s growing client base, its refrigerator can no longer hold the amount of donations it receives. She said the group also uses the larger refrigerator at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, but it’s at maximum capacity and it has become difficult to shuttle the food back and forth.

— Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern

Local Politicians Talk Budgets at Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Legislative Summit

Movers and shakers from throughout the South Coast heard from their political representatives Aug. 9 in what turned out to be an engaging and informative discussion.

Goleta Mayor Ed Easton; Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider; Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf; Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara; and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, were all peppered with questions during the annual Legislative Summit sponsored by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The forum, which was held at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta, centered on what policymakers are doing to encourage jobs and growth.

Keith Woods moderated the forum, and was engaging yet probing on the issues facing California today. Each panelist was given three minutes to recap the pros and cons of what their jurisdictions are facing.

— Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer

Suspect Piles Up the Charges During 30-Minute Spree in Santa Maria

A parolee was in custody Aug. 11 after an apparent one-man crime spree that involved an alleged bank robbery, a couple of attempted carjackings and the crash of a stolen Santa Maria police car. Two people, including a pedestrian, suffered serious injuries in the collision.

According to Santa Maria police Lt. Rico Flores, officers were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Aug. 11 to a reported robbery in progress at Chase Bank, 1846 N. Broadway St. Flores said a suspect had entered the bank, assaulted and threatened a branch employee and demanded money. Bank personnel gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled the building on foot.

Flores said a witness saw the suspect climb into the bed of a Chevy Silverado near the intersection of Broadway and Taylor Street, a block north of the bank, and the pickup truck drove south on Broadway, back toward the bank. About five minutes later, police say the suspect tried to carjack a vehicle from a young woman near the intersection of West Donovan Road and Pine Street. Two bystanders came to the woman’s aid and attempted to detain the man, but Flores said he was able to escape.

According to Flores, the man then ran up to a Jeep Cherokee and tried to force open the driver’s side door. As the motorist sped off, the suspect held on to the vehicle, finally letting go of the Jeep at North Thornburg Street, a block west of Pine.

A Santa Maria police officer responding to the bank robbery was diverted to Donovan Road, where a fight had been reported, Flores said. The officer came upon the suspect, who charged at him as he got out of his patrol car. A struggle ensued, and police said the officer’s attempts to Taser the man had no effect on him. Instead, the man was able to take the wheel of the police car and he drove away, briefly dragging the officer with him.

The suspect raced west on Donovan Road and, soon after, collided with a Chevy pickup truck at an estimated 80 mph before hitting two parked cars and a pedestrian on Blosser Road, south of West Main Street, police said. According to police, the pickup driver suffered major injuries to his back and his passenger had moderate injuries.

Authorities said the collision forced the carjacked police car into the parking lot of a nearby market, where it struck a pedestrian. The force of the impact propelled the woman about 30 feet, and police say she has a broken back and head trauma.

Four people, including the suspect, were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. The collision happened less than 20 minutes after the bank holdup.

Flores said the suspect was identified as Phillip Craig Bailey, a 42-year-old parolee from Atascadero. He said Bailey, who is receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital outside the area, may have been under the influence of “some type of stimulant drug.” Once medically cleared, Flores said Bailey is expected to be booked on numerous criminal charges, including bank robbery, attempted murder of a peace officer, kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and criminal threats.

Flores did not say whether the money was recovered but the investigation is ongoing.

— Bill Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher

Cities

Chick-fil-A Controversy Sizzles in Santa Barbara in Beef over Restaurant’s Patio Plans

After Santa Barbara’s Architectural Board of Review delayed a vote on plan changes for a Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A restaurant, planning staff have approved the patio seating and landscaping proposal.

Controversy over Chick-fil-A president and chief operating officer Dan Cathy’s anti-same-sex marriage remarks in mid-July made national headlines and spawned protests against and an Appreciation Day for the fast-food chain. The company has made millions of dollars in donations to anti-gay organizations, according to news reports.

The fast-food restaurant is slated to go into the former Burger King location at 3707 State St., and the project received final approvals earlier this year. Patio and landscaping changes to allow for additional outdoor seating were proposed during the advisory board’s July 23 consent calendar — for minor, routine items — but ABR members Chris Gilliland and Keith Rivera stepped down from reviewing this one item out of four.

“For political reasons I cannot vote on that,” said member Gary Mosel, who also serves as president of the Gay & Lesbian Business Association of Santa Barbara.

Other members abstained — not saying why, or saying they weren’t present for the review — which prompted apparent confusion from planning technician Tony Boughman.

The advisory board’s actions prompted Mayor Helene Schneider and other City Council members to issue statements explaining that the review board’s decisions should be based on design merit, not personal political opinion.

City planner Bettie Weiss said Community Development staff were familiar with the project, which started the planning process in January and progressed normally until now. She added that the outdoor seating changes were consistent with the plan that received final approval.

Her staff evaluated the situation and found that they could grant administrative approval instead of bringing it back to the ABR. It just needed some form of approval from the ABR, which it got by Zink’s review on July 23.

Weiss said the Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A project is in the “plan check” process and will then get a building permit for construction.

— Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer

Santa Barbara City Council Mum on Public Review of Police Car Video Recordings

The Santa Barbara City Council remained silent Aug. 14 while approving a letter to the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury stating that the city won’t allow public review of video and audio recordings taken in police patrol cars.

The council voted to send a letter to the grand jury from Mayor Helene Schneider and Police Chief Cam Sanchez, but did not comment on the item.

Last fall, the grand jury found that every law-enforcement agency in the county, except the Santa Barbara and Guadalupe police departments, had audio/visual recording equipment in their patrol vehicles.

The grand jury called on the city to install those cameras and make the recordings available to the public, a move it said would increase transparency and could actually reduce the amount of litigation brought against the department.

Although city officials agreed to install the cameras in the next two months, they said have declined to grant public access to the recording, saying it was “not warranted or reasonable,” according to the letter to the grand jury.

— Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer

Goleta Planning Commission OKs Willow Springs II Development Agreement

The Goleta Planning Commission this week approved a development agreement for the Willow Springs II project that would require a longer rental period on the housing units.

The 235 existing units at 60 Willow Springs Lane off Hollister Avenue would remain rentals until 2023 — some were going to be sold as condominiums next year — and the 100 new units would be rented for at least 10 years.

The development agreement was negotiated between the City of Goleta and the developer, The Towbes Group. The City Council is to vote on the plan in early September.

— Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer

Crews Demolish Building of Former Chrysler Dealership on Hollister Avenue

The old Chrysler dealership at 6290 Hollister Ave. across from the Santa Barbara Airport was razed last week. The buildings had stood empty for two years since owner Jim Crook shut down the business in 2010.

There currently are no plans for the site, which is on airport property. Airport director Karen Ramsdell said the buildings were in uninhabitable condition and posed a health and safety risk, in addition to their location within the Federal Aviation Administration’s runway protection zone.

— Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer

County

Sheriff’s, Probation Officials Hoping Jail Population Will Level Off

Ten months after California’s public-safety realignment was implemented, Santa Barbara County is still seeing a larger impact than expected, but leaders said Tuesday they hope the influx of parolees and early releases will plateau soon.

Probation Chief Beverly Taylor and sheriff’s Chief Deputy Don Patterson gave their third quarterly report to the county Board of Supervisors on Assembly Bill 109, realignment legislation aimed at reducing overcrowding and costs in state prisons.

More convicted criminals can now serve their sentences in county jails rather than prisons, even if they’re longer than one year.

The county has long had an issue with jail overcrowding, and then AB 109 hit, Patterson said. Between the first six months of 2011, when numbers were improving, and the first six months of this year, once realignment was implemented, there was an increase in average daily population, participants in the electronic monitoring program and early releases.

In June this year, 158 percent of the planned AB 109 jail slots for sentencing were used.

There’s also been a 40-percent increase in the number of people sentenced to County Jail under AB 109, Patterson said.

— Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer

Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Michael Jackson’s Old Ranch

Santa Barbara County firefighters say an improperly maintained barbecue-hood system caught fire this week at the Santa Ynez Valley ranch formerly owned by the late pop star Michael Jackson.

Three county engine companies and a U.S. Forest Service unit were dispatched to the former Neverland Ranch in the 5200 block of Figueroa Mountain Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14, according to county Fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire was out, Sadecki said, adding that damage was limited to the barbecue hood.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, he said.

Jackson called the 3,000-acre property home from 1988 until 2005, and sold it three years later to the Sycamore Valley Ranch Co. LLC. Jackson died in 2009.

— Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor

Business

Courtyard by Marriott Ready to Open Near Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta

Guests needing a place to stay that’s convenient to UCSB and the Goleta Valley’s high-tech community will have another option when a new Courtyard by Marriott opens Aug. 23.

R.D. Olson Development and Wynmark Co. teamed up to build the 106-room property at 401 Storke Road adjacent to Camino Real Marketplace. Construction of the $28 million Marriott started last November.

The Courtyard by Marriott is the last Goleta hotel built since the Hampton Inn at 5665 Hollister Ave. in 2001, according to Robert Olson, CEO of R.D. Olson Development. He said there’s a demand for quality business and family-oriented hotels that are built to today’s standards.

“But I think that Goleta has been losing its fair share of the hotel demand that it is creating,” Olson said. “I think a lot of demand is spreading to outlying areas, mainly Santa Barbara and even out to Buellton.”

Since the City of Goleta’s revenue-neutrality agreement with Santa Barbara County expired in July, the 10-year-old city can benefit from all of its hotels’ bed taxes — but it still will have to share 50 percent of property tax and 30 percent of sales tax revenue.

Olson estimated that the Marriott would bring in about $6,000 a month in bed tax, which goes toward services such as public safety, road improvement and redevelopment. In November, Goleta voters will decide the fate of a proposed increase in the city’s bed tax to 12 percent from 10 percent.

— Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Contributing Writer

Chase Bank to Open Isla Vista’s Only Full-Service Bank

More than 40 years after the notorious Isla Vista bank burning, Chase Bank will be opening a new full-service branch on the corner of Embarcadero del Norte and Pardall Road.

The branch, which is to open in early September, will make Chase the only full-service bank in Isla Vista. The student-heavy community west of UCSB has lacked such banks since thee Bank of America was burned down in an anti-war riot in 1970.

The branch will be located in the 1,700-square-foot parcel formerly occupied by Isla Vista Surf Co., which closed last year. The building is being fully remodeled to accommodate the new bank.

Branch manager Bobby Messenger said the bank has concluded its hiring process and will have eight employees staff the new location.

— Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern

Acura Dealership Revving Up a New Santa Barbara Location

Years in the planning, an Acura dealership will soon be open for business at 401 S. Hope Ave. as part of Santa Barbara Auto Group, which will sell and service vehicles from Honda’s luxury division.

Duane Sanders, Santa Barbara Auto Group’s general manager, said there are as many as 1,400 Acura owners in the Santa Barbara area, and there could be more potential customers interested in the brand if it had a local franchise.

Earlier this year, DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara opened nearby at 350 Hitchock Way. In July, Santa Barbara Auto Group dropped the Hyundai brand, which had been sold by the now-closed Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership in Goleta.

With the addition of Acura and Lexus, Santa Barbara dealers hope to attract more customers from northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, too.

— Zac Estrada, Noozhawk Contributing Writer

TEDxAmerican Riviera 2012 Sporting an Unthinkable Lineup of Speakers

With a theme of “The Unthinkable,” the 2012 TEDxAmericanRiviera has put together an uncommonly dynamic lineup of speakers for this year’s Nov. 11 event at Bacara Resort & Spa.

So far, the list includes near-death experience facilitator Lewis Brown Griggs; actress, author and S Factor workout founder Sheila Kelley; software developer Sam Krishna; Emotional Freedom author and professor Judith Orloff M.D.; author and human potential lecturer Pam Oslie; musician Chris Pierce; and Lissa Rankin M.D., founder of the OwningPink.com health and wellness community.

Lynda.com and Sientra are premium sponsors, Citrix and QAD are gold sponsors, and Noozhawk is the media sponsor.

— Nancy Shobe, Noozhawk Continuing Writer

