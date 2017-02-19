Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Acceptance of All a Cut Above at Shear Envy Salon

Alpha Resources honors Santa Barbara salon with Imagine a World Award

Yvette Alarcon, left, one of the owners at Shear Envy Salon, gives employee Mellissa a hug.
By Melissa Fitch for Alpha Resource Center | February 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Shear Envy Salon in Santa Barbara has been named the winner of Alpha Resource Center’s Imagine a World Award.

For more than 11 months, Mellissa, a young woman with developmental delays, has been working at Shear Envy, 5370 Hollister Ave., Suite 5A. She works alongside owners Cesar Gutierrez and Yvette Alarcon, who welcomed Mellissa like she was family from the first time they met her.

“Of course she is welcome here; she’s our girl,” said Alarcon.

Mellissa just happened to work there on her birthday this year. When Alarcon found out it was her birthday, she took Mellissa by the hand to go to Crush Cakes to buy her a birthday cupcake.

Then, as a Christmas present, Alarcon let Mellissa pick out any color she wanted and, as a gift, Alarcon highlighted Mellissa’s hair. Alarcon knows Mellissa loves getting the bright pinks, blues and purples in her hair. 

At Shear Envy, there are no boxes, only acceptance of the person, whoever that person may be.

"The most impressive quality about Shear Envy is their genuine acceptance of all people, but especially their blind eye to a person with a disability,” said Theresa Laurabee, individual services coordinator, Office of Advocacy, Alpha Resource Center.

It was not too long ago that children with disabilities were segregated. Fortunately, we have seen tremendous progress in our country over the past three decades.

Today, all children are provided an opportunity to be educated in their neighborhood schools and to grow up as active members of their communities. As adults, many pursue jobs, greater independence, and a simple aspiration to be treated with dignity and respect.

Alpha recognizes that although we have seen progress, we have a long way to go before individuals with developmental disabilities are accepted as part of the natural fabric of our community.

It is in the spirit of this vision that Alpha presents the “Imagine a World” award in recognition of those businesses, organizations and individuals who, without fanfare, in their day-to-day affairs, respect and support the inclusion of children and adults with developmental disabilities.

It is with great pleasure that Alpha Resource Center recognizes Shear Envy for being such a wonderful addition to our community and sharing in our vision of a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

— Melissa Fitch for Alpha Resource Center.

 

