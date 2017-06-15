Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:59 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

‘In-Flight Break-Up’ Blamed for Fatal Plane Crash Near Ventura

Michael Brannigan, 52, of Lake Sherwood was killed when Cessna 180 plummeted from the sky on June 1

The fuselage of a Cessna 180 is seen near the Taylor Ranch northeast of Ventura on June 1 after a crash that claimed the life of the pilot. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board blamed the accident on an ‘in-flight break-up.’ (Ventura County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 15, 2017 | 3:19 p.m.

An “in-flight break-up” led to the fatal crash earlier this month of a small plane near Ventura, according to a preliminary accident report from the National Transportation Safety Board released this week.

The single-engine Cessna 180, piloted by Michael Brannigan, 52, of Lake Sherwood, crashed about 7 miles northeast of Ventura shortly before noon on June 1.

Brannigan, the only person on board the plane, died of blunt-force trauma and was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

NTSB investigators said the plane, which was owned by Brannigan, “experienced an in-flight break-up and was destroyed when it impacted terrain.”

Brannigan had taken off from the Santa Paula Airport about 45 minutes before the accident, and had not filed a flight plan, the NTSB said.

Several witnesses near the accident told investigators they heard a loud sound before the crash.

“One witness stated that prior to the loud noise, the airplane's engine sounded like it was powering up,” according to the NTSB report. “Another witness stated that after hearing the noise, he looked up and observed the airplane spinning towards the ground, and the engine and both wings had separated from the airplane.

“He added that the tail section remained attached to the fuselage, when he first observed the airplane spinning to the ground.”

The debris path was 1.5 miles long, running north to south over mountainous terrain. Nearly all of the plane's components were recovered.

The fuselage, located near the top of a hill, was the first identified section of wreckage located on the debris field, the NTSB said.

The report did not offer a possible explanation for the mid-air break-up of the plane.

A final report on the crash is not expected for several months.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

