In Helping Low-income Families, Playhouse Build-a-thon Nails It

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County will host a Playhouse Build-a-thon 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at St. Joseph’s Church in Carpinteria.

The Playhouse Build-a-thon is a fundraiser designed to provide a fun team-service opportunity. Groups of 7-10 participants will build, decorate and paint a playhouse, which will later be donated to a local nonprofit serving youth or a family in need.

Ten groups will participate in the build-a-thon, each with a fundraising goal of $100 per participant, or $1,000 per group.

Funds raised will support Habitat for Humanity’s programs to build and repair safe, permanent, affordable housing in southern Santa Barbara County.

The build-a-thon is open to the community. Groups and individuals interested in participating should email Jessica Lucas at [email protected] or visit sbhabitat.org/volunteer/playhouse-build-program/.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is an independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit housing organization dedicated to ending substandard housing and building strong communities in Santa Barbara.

Habitat uses donations of funding, materials, professional services and volunteer labor to build simple, low-cost homes, which are sold to qualified low-income families.

Mortgage payments go into the Fund for Humanity and help fund construction of additional Habitat homes. Each adult homeowner is required to contribute 250 hours of sweat equity into the construction of their home.

Habitat for Humanity families and volunteers have built 19 homes in Southern Santa Barbara County since 2000, and have repaired 35 homes through the A Brush with Kindness program for low-income homeowners.

Habitat has participated in cooperative efforts with other nonprofits including SEE International, Women’s Economic Ventures, Laguna Senior Cottages, Boys and Girls Club, and Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

To learn more, or to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, visit www.sbhabitat.org.

— Alexandra Hamill for Habitat for Humanity.