Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:04 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

In Helping Low-income Families, Playhouse Build-a-thon Nails It

Fundraiser supports Habitat for Humanity programs to build local affordable housing

Children at Cate School work on building a playhouse for Habitat for Humanity.
Children at Cate School work on building a playhouse for Habitat for Humanity. (Cate School)
By Alexandra Hamill for Habitat for Humanity | July 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County will host a Playhouse Build-a-thon 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at St. Joseph’s Church in Carpinteria.

The Playhouse Build-a-thon is a fundraiser designed to provide a fun team-service opportunity. Groups of 7-10 participants will build, decorate and paint a playhouse, which will later be donated to a local nonprofit serving youth or a family in need.

Ten groups will participate in the build-a-thon, each with a fundraising goal of $100 per participant, or $1,000 per group.

Funds raised will support Habitat for Humanity’s programs to build and repair safe, permanent, affordable housing in southern Santa Barbara County.

The build-a-thon is open to the community. Groups and individuals interested in participating should email Jessica Lucas at [email protected] or visit sbhabitat.org/volunteer/playhouse-build-program/.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is an independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit housing organization dedicated to ending substandard housing and building strong communities in Santa Barbara.

Habitat uses donations of funding, materials, professional services and volunteer labor to build simple, low-cost homes, which are sold to qualified low-income families.

Mortgage payments go into the Fund for Humanity and help fund construction of additional Habitat homes. Each adult homeowner is required to contribute 250 hours of sweat equity into the construction of their home.

Habitat for Humanity families and volunteers have built 19 homes in Southern Santa Barbara County since 2000, and have repaired 35 homes through the A Brush with Kindness program for low-income homeowners.

Habitat has participated in cooperative efforts with other nonprofits including SEE International, Women’s Economic Ventures, Laguna Senior Cottages, Boys and Girls Club, and Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

To learn more, or to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, visit www.sbhabitat.org.

— Alexandra Hamill for Habitat for Humanity.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 