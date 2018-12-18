Pixel Tracker

In Holiday Spirit, Village Properties Raises $5,665 for The Teacher’s Fund

By Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties | December 18, 2018 | 10:15 a.m.
Renee Grubb, left, and Leanne Wood of Village Properties.
To show its commitment to the local community, Village Properties gave $2,500 to The Teacher’s Fund to match $3,165 in donations on #GivingTuesday from Village Properties’ agents. Village Properties is Santa Barbara County’s largest independent real estate brokerage.

#GivingTuesday is a movement recognized as the Tuesday following Thanksgiving when people are encouraged to give to charity at the beginning of the holiday season.

In the spirit of giving back to the Santa Barbara community and its children, Village Properties owner Renee Grubb had offered to match $2,500 to her agents who supported The Teacher’s Fund for #GivingTuesday.

Village Properties agents donated $3,165 and Grubb gave $2,500, for a total donation of $5,665.

“This matching donation program was a great way to encourage our agents to support our community’s kids and the agents took it to heart,” said Grubb, who also is promoting a Shop Local media campaign this holiday season to help area merchants.

As the owner of a home-grown business, Grubb said she hopes to remind others of the need to support local merchants, especially because so many have been hurt by natural disasters over the past year.

The Teacher’s Fund is a local nonprofit co-founded by Grubb that raises money for Santa Barbara-area teachers and students to enhance the classroom experience by buying additional supplies, materials and equipment for extra classroom activities that schools and districts don’t cover.

To date, The Teacher’s Fund has donated more than $1.6 million to Santa Barbara County elementary-, middle- and high-school teachers in public and private schools. Village Properties gave $57,470 to teachers from September to November 2018.

“This month we already have requests for over $11,000 and we donate each month to the end of the school year,” said Leanne Wood, executive director/strategic development for Village Properties.

Village Properties is the largest locally owned real estate company in the Santa Barbara area with 175 real estate agents. Founded in 1996, it has offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Santa Ynez and is headquartered at 1250 Coast Village Road, Montecito.
 
To donate to the Teacher’s Fund, call 805-969-8900, email [email protected], or visit Village Properties, www.villagesite.com.
 
— Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties.

 

