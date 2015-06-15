Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

In Honor of Father’s Day, Santa Barbara Public Market Brings You Dude Food

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Public Market | June 15, 2015 | 12:14 p.m.

Valley Piggery
Chef Jake Francis of Valley Piggery will lead a “Suds & Swine” Beer Dinner on Friday. (Santa Barbara Public Market photo)

In honor of Father’s Day, for the entire week of June 15-21, the Santa Barbara Public Market is making it “all about dad” with dude food!

Dads (and food lovers) can enjoy hearty favorites offered from participating merchants all week, including:

» Beef Chili at Forager’s Pantry

» “Big Daddio” Wine Country Cobb Sandwich and Beer Nuts from Flagstone Pantry

» Roast Beef and Horse Radish Cheddar sandwich from The Culture Counter

» Belcampo Bacon Wrapped Shrimp from Santa Monica Seafood

» Brown Butter Boubon ice cream from Rori’s Artisanal Creamery

» Maple Bacon Bread Pudding from Enjoy Cupcakes

» $1 Espresso Shots from Green Star Coffee Company

» 2 for 1 Chili Dogs at Belcampo

» Beers for Bros at Wine + Beer

In addition to the “dude food” specials throughout the week, the market has a delicious lineup of culinary events that will make the perfect gift or experience for dad this Father’s Day.

» On Wednesday, June 17 — “Dude Food for Dad” cooking demo with Belcampo Meat Co., featuring Braised Beef Sliders, Jalepeno Chili Cheese Nachos + a Beer! $25, advance reservations required. Call 805.770.7702. Click here for more details.

» On Friday, June 19 — “Suds & Swine” Beer Dinner with longtime chef and founder of Valley Piggery, Jake Francis, and Ninkasi Brewing Company. $60, advance reservations are required. Call 805.770.7702. Click here for more details

» On Saturday, June 20 — “Feeling Chili?” a chili cooking class geared towards this culinary classic, with il Fustino! $20, advance reservations required. Click here to reserve.

Don’t miss Dude Food festivities at the Santa Barbara Public Market! Click here for full details or call 805.770.7702.

The Santa Barbara Public Market, at 38 W. Victoria St., is the new urban marketplace with 14 artisan merchants offering everything in the way of handcrafted, locally and regionally sourced and sustainably made foods. Nestled in the thriving performing and cultural arts district of downtown Santa Barbara, the Public Market is a destination for locals and visitors alike.

The Public Market also has “The Kitchen”, a unique space for meetings and events. The Kitchen is a fully licensed and equipped kitchen with a private dining area, and is available for corporate, private and team building events such as cooking classes and food demonstrations. With such a diverse collective of merchants under one roof, the Santa Barbara Public Market offers a full grocery experience as well as a place to dine, drink, gather and host special events.

Visit the Public Market for all your shopping needs, and visit SBPublicMarket.com for a full list of merchants or call 805-770-7702.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 