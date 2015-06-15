In Honor of Father’s Day, Santa Barbara Public Market Brings You Dude Food

In honor of Father’s Day, for the entire week of June 15-21, the Santa Barbara Public Market is making it “all about dad” with dude food!

Dads (and food lovers) can enjoy hearty favorites offered from participating merchants all week, including:

» Beef Chili at Forager’s Pantry

» “Big Daddio” Wine Country Cobb Sandwich and Beer Nuts from Flagstone Pantry

» Roast Beef and Horse Radish Cheddar sandwich from The Culture Counter

» Belcampo Bacon Wrapped Shrimp from Santa Monica Seafood

» Brown Butter Boubon ice cream from Rori’s Artisanal Creamery

» Maple Bacon Bread Pudding from Enjoy Cupcakes

» $1 Espresso Shots from Green Star Coffee Company

» 2 for 1 Chili Dogs at Belcampo

» Beers for Bros at Wine + Beer

In addition to the “dude food” specials throughout the week, the market has a delicious lineup of culinary events that will make the perfect gift or experience for dad this Father’s Day.

» On Wednesday, June 17 — “Dude Food for Dad” cooking demo with Belcampo Meat Co., featuring Braised Beef Sliders, Jalepeno Chili Cheese Nachos + a Beer! $25, advance reservations required. Call 805.770.7702. Click here for more details.

» On Friday, June 19 — “Suds & Swine” Beer Dinner with longtime chef and founder of Valley Piggery, Jake Francis, and Ninkasi Brewing Company. $60, advance reservations are required. Call 805.770.7702. Click here for more details.

» On Saturday, June 20 — “Feeling Chili?” a chili cooking class geared towards this culinary classic, with il Fustino! $20, advance reservations required. Click here to reserve.

Don’t miss Dude Food festivities at the Santa Barbara Public Market! Click here for full details or call 805.770.7702.

The Santa Barbara Public Market, at 38 W. Victoria St., is the new urban marketplace with 14 artisan merchants offering everything in the way of handcrafted, locally and regionally sourced and sustainably made foods. Nestled in the thriving performing and cultural arts district of downtown Santa Barbara, the Public Market is a destination for locals and visitors alike.

The Public Market also has “The Kitchen”, a unique space for meetings and events. The Kitchen is a fully licensed and equipped kitchen with a private dining area, and is available for corporate, private and team building events such as cooking classes and food demonstrations. With such a diverse collective of merchants under one roof, the Santa Barbara Public Market offers a full grocery experience as well as a place to dine, drink, gather and host special events.

Visit the Public Market for all your shopping needs, and visit SBPublicMarket.com for a full list of merchants or call 805-770-7702.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.