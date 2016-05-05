Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
In Honor of Mental Health Month, Mental Wellness Center Offers Tips to Improve Well-Being

By Daniella Alkobi for the Mental Wellness Center | May 5, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

In honor of Mental Health Month in May, the Mental Wellness Center is spreading the word that mental health is something everyone should care about.

The nonprofit organization is offering the community a few easy tips to kick-start this month with a focus on improving our mental wellness year-round:

» Eat Healthy: The kinds of foods and drinks you consume determine the types of nutrients in your system and impact how well your mind and body are able to function. Avoid sugary drinks, excessive caffeine and skipping meals. Aim for a healthy diet that relies on fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fish and unsaturated fats.

» Speak Up: Having healthy relationships and getting on a path to good mental health begins with being able to talk about how you feel. Support from family and friends is crucial and prevents us from feeling isolated and alone.

» Write it Down: Getting thoughts out of your head and onto paper can be helpful. This could be making a to-do list to organize your thoughts if your mind is racing and it’s hard to focus or writing in a journal to express what is bothering you.

» Do a Good Deed: Volunteer your time and energy to help someone else, even if it’s just holding open a door for the person behind you. Research shows that those who consistently help others experience a boost in their health.

» Exercise: Get moving to get your body’s feel-good chemicals flowing. Take a brisk walk, go up and down the stairs or do some jumping jacks. 

Need an excuse to get outdoors and get active this month? Join the Mental Wellness Center and hundreds of community members Friday, May 6, 2016, for the fifth annual Walk for Mental Wellness. The 5K Sunset Beach Walk will begin at 5 p.m. at the East Beach Bathhouse, located at 1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard.

To register for the walk, visit mhainsb.donorpages.com/Walk2016 or call 805.884.8440. Participants can also register at the event between 4-5 p.m.

Registration includes a free event t-shirt, dinner provided by East Beach Grill and live music. All proceeds will benefit the Mental Wellness Center’s local programs and services.

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, nonprofit organization providing recovery, education and support services for individuals affected by mental illness, including youth, adults, families and the Santa Barbara community. 

May as Mental Health Month was started 67 years ago by Mental Health America to raise awareness about mental health conditions and the importance of good mental health for everyone.

For more information about the Mental Wellness Center or the Sunset Beach Walk for Mental Wellness, please call 805.884.8440 or visit www.MentalWellnessCenter.org.

Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.

