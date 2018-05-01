In Maritime Museum Talk, Graffy Explores City’s Italian Connection

Author-historian Erin Graffy will offer a glimpse into Santa Barbara's Italian community and the Italian immigrants who played a key role in transforming a sleepy Hispanic village into an American town when she speaks at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. to Maritime Museum members, 6:45 p.m. to non-members. The museum is at 113 Harbor Way, Ste 190. Cost to attend s $5 for members, $15 for members. To register, visit www.sbmm.org or call 456-8747.

The steady stream of Italian immigrants to Santa Barbara started from the Piedmont region of Italy in the late 19th century and continued from the Veneto region in the following mid-century, all seeking a new life in the land of opportunity.

With these pioneering families came specific industries which have distinguished Santa Barbara to this day.

Graffy's talk features historic photos including those of the earliest Italian families such as the Parma, Craviotto, Jordanos; and photos of industries dominated by Italian immigrants including dairy (Panizzon, Prevedello, Zanesco), stone masons, and fishing (Castagnola, Larco).

An award-winning author Graffy is known for her writings and lectures on Santa Barbara. She has written more than 100 books, monographs and articles on regional history and culture — the personalities, organizations, and events.

She is the historian for Old Spanish Day’s Fiesta, and has been featured as a regional historian on CNN, UNIVISION and in the 2015 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Graffy's recent book Old Spanish Days: Santa Barbara History through Public Art received two national book prizes for history, and will be available for purchase after the lecture.

For more about the Maritime Museum, visit www.sbmm.org or call 962-8404.

— Dennis Schuett for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.