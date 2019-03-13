In Memoriam: Rebecca Arredondo, 1946-2018

Rebecca Arredondo: May 27, 1946-March 15, 2018.
It's hard to believe that one year has passed since God took you home.
You forever live in our hearts.
We miss you dearly.
— Mike Desjardins
Thursday, March 14 , 2019, 6:00 pm | Fair 65º
