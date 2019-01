Posted on January 12, 2019 | 12:01 a.m.

Source: Cervantez family

In memory of Ernie Cervantez: Sept. 17, 1943 to Jan. 12, 2017

Today marks two years since you were called home, and we are missing you more with each passing day.

You left us beautiful memories your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.

Love always,

Barry, Lisa, Chiefy and Mugsy