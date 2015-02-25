In-N-Out Burger’s ‘Cover to Cover’ Reading Program Begins March 7 at Local Libraries

Beginning on Saturday, March 7, children ages 4 through 12 are invited to participate in In-N-Out Burger’s “Cover to Cover” reading program at Carpinteria Library, Eastside Library and Santa Barbara Central Library.

Children may register at a participating library, where they will receive a reading log to list books they read.

For every five books that a child reads, he or she will earn an “Achievement Award,” which is good for a free cheeseburger or hamburger at any In-N-Out Burger. For children who cannot read independently, they can list the books that are read to them.

“This is a great way to keep students excited about reading during spring break,” senior youth services librarian Gwen Wagy said.

Children can earn up to three awards during this program. Families can participate in the program through Saturday, April 18.

For further information about the kids’ and teens programs, visit SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jayne Lee is the youth services outreach coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.