In Need of Volunteers, Santa Barbara Village Hosting Recruitment Event

May 6, 2014

Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Village, which helps local seniors stay independent and living in their own homes as they age, is in need of more volunteers to help its members in a variety of ways.

“Just a little of your time can make a big difference in someone’s life,” said Naomi Kovacs, executive director of Santa Barbara Village. “Even something that seems so simple, like help changing a light bulb or preparing a meal, or getting a ride to an appointment, can make all the difference to someone.”

Imagine wanting to stay independent as you age, and having to give up your driver’s license. How will you get around? What if the difference between staying in your home versus moving into a facility was simply getting a helping hand with some of the tasks of daily living and home upkeep that many younger people take for granted? What if by simply offering a helping hand with some basic tasks, you could make that difference for someone?

Santa Barbara Village is seeking volunteers to help its members with things like giving rides to appointments and events, assisting in grocery shopping, performing simple household chores, helping with meal preparation, providing friendly social visits and calls, taking walks and more.

People who are interested in volunteering or in finding out more about the opportunity to do so are invited to attend a volunteer recruitment events from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 14 at 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. A light lunch of pasta, salad and drinks provided.

For those who are interested in volunteering, but are unable to attend this event, individual sessions can be scheduled with Santa Barbara Village’s volunteer coordinator.

All volunteers must be 18 years or older and pass a criminal background check. Volunteer drivers must also pass a DMV check and provide proof of auto insurance coverage.

To RSVP or to set up an individual session, contact Hannah Gugino, membership and volunteer coordinator, at [email protected] or 805.729.5038.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit membership organization providing support services and social connection for local seniors who wish to remain independent and living at home. Click here for more information.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.

