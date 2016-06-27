In Response to Carpinteria Neuter Ordinance, C.A.R.E.4Paws to Host Free Spay, Neuter Clinic

As Carpinteria’s new spay and neuter ordinance for dogs and cats takes effect July 1, C.A.R.E.4Paws will host a free spay and neuter day and low-cost vaccine clinic Saturday, July 16, 2016, at Carpinteria’s Animal Medical Clinic to help ensure low-income pet owners can comply with the new law.

The nonprofit plans to alter a total of 30 dogs and cats on this day both at Animal Medical Clinic (1037 Casitas Pass Road) with Dr. Scott Smith and his team and in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ own Spay Mobile, which will be parked outside.

Surgeries are free for low-income pet owners, who can make their appointments by contacting 805.968.2273 or [email protected].

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while surgeries are being performed, C.A.R.E.4Paws will also host a low-cost, walk-in vaccine clinic, offering $10 vaccines for dogs and cats as well as $10 microchips, flea treatment and deworming medication.

Since 2009, C.A.R.E.4Paws has worked to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pet and pets owners in need in Santa Barbara County.

As part of its many services, the nonprofit hosts frequent spay and neuter and vaccine clinics countywide to assist community members who cannot afford having their pets altered and vaccinated at a regular veterinary hospital or a low-cost facility such as the humane society.

“C.A.R.E.4Paws takes a proactive approach to keeping pets in their homes and reducing the number of unwanted litters of kittens and puppies born in our county,” says Isabelle Abitia, executive director and co-founder of C.A.R.E.4Paws. “We work directly in the community with the goal to provide accessible and affordable services to those who need it the most.”

For more information about C.A.R.E.4Paws, visit care4paws.org. For questions regarding the July 16 spay and neuter and vaccine clinic, contact 805.968.2273 or [email protected].

— Leigh-Anne Anderson represents C.A.R.E.4Paws.