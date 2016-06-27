Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:38 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

In Response to Carpinteria Neuter Ordinance, C.A.R.E.4Paws to Host Free Spay, Neuter Clinic

C.A.R.E.4Paws will park its Spay Mobile outside of Carpinteria’s Animal Medical Clinic July 16 for a spay, neuter and vaccination clinic for low-income pet owners. Both organizations will perform free surgeries for cats and dogs throughout the day. Click to view larger
C.A.R.E.4Paws will park its Spay Mobile outside of Carpinteria’s Animal Medical Clinic July 16 for a spay, neuter and vaccination clinic for low-income pet owners. Both organizations will perform free surgeries for cats and dogs throughout the day.  (C.A.R.E.4Paws photo)
By Leigh-Anne Anderson for C.A.R.E.4Paws | June 27, 2016 | 1:45 p.m.

As Carpinteria’s new spay and neuter ordinance for dogs and cats takes effect July 1, C.A.R.E.4Paws will host a free spay and neuter day and low-cost vaccine clinic Saturday, July 16, 2016, at Carpinteria’s Animal Medical Clinic to help ensure low-income pet owners can comply with the new law.

The nonprofit plans to alter a total of 30 dogs and cats on this day both at Animal Medical Clinic (1037 Casitas Pass Road) with Dr. Scott Smith and his team and in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ own Spay Mobile, which will be parked outside.

Surgeries are free for low-income pet owners, who can make their appointments by contacting 805.968.2273 or [email protected].

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while surgeries are being performed, C.A.R.E.4Paws will also host a low-cost, walk-in vaccine clinic, offering $10 vaccines for dogs and cats as well as $10 microchips, flea treatment and deworming medication.

Since 2009, C.A.R.E.4Paws has worked to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pet and pets owners in need in Santa Barbara County.

As part of its many services, the nonprofit hosts frequent spay and neuter and vaccine clinics countywide to assist community members who cannot afford having their pets altered and vaccinated at a regular veterinary hospital or a low-cost facility such as the humane society.

“C.A.R.E.4Paws takes a proactive approach to keeping pets in their homes and reducing the number of unwanted litters of kittens and puppies born in our county,” says Isabelle Abitia, executive director and co-founder of C.A.R.E.4Paws. “We work directly in the community with the goal to provide accessible and affordable services to those who need it the most.”

For more information about C.A.R.E.4Paws, visit care4paws.org. For questions regarding the July 16 spay and neuter and vaccine clinic, contact 805.968.2273 or [email protected].

— Leigh-Anne Anderson represents C.A.R.E.4Paws.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 