In Response to Rising Suicide Rates, Lisa Firestone Launches Online Course for Health Professionals

Worldwide, more people die by suicide than all homicides and wars combined. With nearly 30,000 Americans committing suicide each year, the need for mental health professionals to be educated on how to better assess suicidal individuals is becoming increasingly imperative.

In a recent publication, the Joint Commission urged all health care providers to be adequately trained in the care of individuals at risk for suicide.

In the past 10 years, there has been a wealth of insightful and essential research and data revealing what works and what doesn’t when it comes to preventing suicide.

With this new insight, expert suicidologist, Dr. Lisa Firestone has developed a groundbreaking online course to combat the lack of appropriate evaluation of suicidal individuals

The launch of PsychAlive’s online course “Suicide: What Mental Health Professionals Need to Know” provides the latest info that can help save lives.

When speaking on the necessity and urgency of the course Firestone said, “Most therapists have not received adequate training in dealing with a suicidal client. They have been provided with limited or outdated information that no longer meets the standard of care.”



This 3.5-hour online training enables mental health professionals to fill in the gaps regarding the dynamics of suicide and learn effective treatment methods that can help stop a suicide. Health care professionals virtually anywhere can finally gain vital information in the field of suicide prevention.

— Jina Carvalho is the director of communications and public relations at The Glendon Association.