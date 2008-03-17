Friday, May 4 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

In Sign of Times, Santa Barbarans Bring Peace to Life

A day full of anti-war activities marks fifth anniversary of U.S. involvement in Iraq.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 17, 2008 | 6:16 p.m.

{mosimage}

To mark the fifth year of the Iraq War, the People’s Coalition held “Five Years Too Many,” a day full of anti-war protests and activities Sunday.

The event was only one of several similar ones held across the United States. According to photographer Robert Bernstein, who was on scene, the day was full of talks, a march up State Street to the Courthouse, a human peace sign, and workshops at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Library.

The People’s Coalition included groups like Santa Barbara Veterans Against the War, Veterans for Peace, Sierra Club-Santa Barbara Chapter, Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, the Humanist Society of Santa Barbara and many others.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 