In Sign of Times, Santa Barbarans Bring Peace to Life

To mark the fifth year of the Iraq War, the People’s Coalition held “Five Years Too Many,” a day full of anti-war protests and activities Sunday.
The event was only one of several similar ones held across the United States. According to photographer Robert Bernstein, who was on scene, the day was full of talks, a march up State Street to the Courthouse, a human peace sign, and workshops at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Library.
The People’s Coalition included groups like Santa Barbara Veterans Against the War, Veterans for Peace, Sierra Club-Santa Barbara Chapter, Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, the Humanist Society of Santa Barbara and many others.