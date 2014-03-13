Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:09 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Get ‘In the Mood’ with the Music of the 1930s, ‘40s at the Granada Theatre

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Granada Theatre | March 13, 2014 | 6:21 a.m.

Santa Barbara audiences, take a step back in time and get "In the Mood," coming to the Granada Theatre on March 23.

Showcasing the big band music that moved our nation’s spirit, "In The Mood" stars the In the Mood singers and dancers and the sensational String of Pearls Orchestra. This show has performed in major performing arts centers around the country, and even played an Inaugural Ball for President Bill Clinton’s second term.

By re-creating the best popular music and songs of the late 1930s and the 1940s, "In the Mood" aspires to promote the memory of this most significant time in American history.

Adding to the evening’s nostalgia, a group of Santa Barbara veterans will be attending the show together, and taking a walk down memory lane with the help of "In the Mood’s" music from their era. Among local veterans attending will be Gen. Michael Rogers, a four-star retired general who flew over Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944, and walked on Omaha Beach on June 8, 1944; Sgt. Maj. Bob Forties, who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day with the 101st; and Art Peterson, who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day with the 82nd.

"In the Mood" began as a celebration of an unusual era in American music — the 1940s, the Swing era. On radio, in theaters and ballrooms, the Big Bands were drawing record crowds. Vocal groups and soloists sang a repertoire of great songs, and for the last time in the 20th century, the entire country shared a common popular music. This body of song did much to sustain national morale during World War II, the pivotal event of the '40s.

The National Archives in Washington, D.C., brought "In the Mood" to its audiences as part of its commemoration of the 50th anniversary of WWII, and the response was extraordinary, with crowds lining up for hours before curtain time. The engagement was twice extended. In 1993, the Archives presented a repeat performance, out-of-doors on Constitution Avenue. Thousands attended, and many stayed to dance the night away. As a result, "In the Mood," in affiliation with the USO, began a series of tours, which played to audiences across the U.S. The show's association with the National Archives and the USO was altogether appropriate, for much of the underpinning research was drawn from resources of these national organizations.

"In the Mood" has also visited Europe and Canada, and in 2011 the show had the pleasure of performing 32 sold-out shows in New Zealand and Australia. Audiences in cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Brisbane and Perth, among others, were thrilled to hear this great music and tribute to veterans from America. In 1997, "In the Mood" was selected as part of the entertainment for one of the inaugural balls at the 53rd presidential inauguration for President Clinton.

The show's upcoming 20th anniversary year will continue to portray the spirit of the music that moved the nation's spirit for audiences throughout the United States and overseas. "In the Mood" is a testament to the music and lyrics of America that is timeless.

Tickets range in price from $33 to $73, and are available for this nostalgic performance through the Granada Theatre’s box office. Click here to purchase online, or call the box office at 805.899.2222.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

