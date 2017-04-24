Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:10 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
In Their Time, Nurses’ Caps and Capes Were More Than a Fashion Statement

(Green Shoot Media illustration)
By Green Shoot Media | April 24, 2017 | 1:30 p.m.

In the late 19th century, as nursing was founded and respected as a worthy and necessary profession, all nurses wore caps to cover their hair for sanitation.

The caps were designed so that a nurse could pull her hair back completely and secure it in a bun that would be covered by the cap. They were, in fact modeled after a nun’s habit in order to keep hair neatly in place.

In the early 20th century, caps changed in style to a smaller, starched-white cap that instead of covering the hair, rested on top of the nurse’s head.

This modern style was also accompanied by another new piece to the nursing uniform: the cape. By this time, most nursing schools had their own distinct design, which ended up signifying where a nurse had received her training.

This was the beginning of the cap becoming more symbolic than practical. It became a fashion piece that represented the compassionate nature and trustworthiness of the nursing profession.

Famous Piece of Tradition

The most famous nursing cap was perhaps the cap worn by the graduates of the Bellevue School of Nursing in New York.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the cap, which resembled a white cupcake liner or coffee filter turned upside down with its sharp pleating and round shape, was known as the “Bellevue Fluff.”

Capping

The cap also signified a nurse’s knowledge.

In fact, “capping” became an important ceremony in nursing schools performed in front of family and friends. A nursing student would receive her school’s cap either after a designated period, such as completing the first year of training, or at graduation.

The nursing cap also became the article through which rank could be distinguished. Many schools followed military traditions and chose to classify rank through stripes, or a sort of colored band; sporting a band on your cap identified a nurse as a senior in her program.

Cutting the Cap

Eventually, the nursing cap came to be seen as impeding on patient care. In the 1980s, with the introduction of “scrubs” in the medical profession and the desire for a unisex uniform, the cap all but disappeared.

There are still many developing and developed countries that employ the nurse’s cap, including Japan and South Korea.

Even though the tradition has faded within the day-to-day of the profession in the United States, the cap still holds significant symbolic value as a representation of service, trust and dignity.

