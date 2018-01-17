In Time of Need, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Offers Chicken Soup for Spirit

Disasters, especially those with great loss, have the potential to cause emotional distress, says Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC).

To help the community deal with such stress after recent local disasters, VNHC, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, is providing a support station at the Local Recovery & Assistance Center at Calvary Chapel.

Calvary Chapel is at 1 N. Calle Caesar Chavez, Santa Barbara.

“Loss of any kind is never easy, and we feel our community’s pain and challenges,” said Lynda Tanner, president/CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

“If you or someone you know is struggling during or after this disaster, please know you are not alone," she said. "At VNHC, our bereavement services are available for free to anyone in the community.”

VNHC will be in the Local Recovery & Assistance Center (LRAC) with staff rotating throughout the days to provide expert care in counseling, spiritual support, music therapy, and pet therapy.

VNHC said it recognizes many community members have been directly and/or indirectly impacted by the Thomas Fire and/or the mudslides; and it is likely people won't know what they need with regards to mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.

At the LRAC, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has an information sheet on Dealing with Disaster Distress, as well as other informational support pieces for family caregivers.

VNHC also invites the community to contact its Bereavement Services for individual counseling, support groups, information and referrals. There is no charge for any VNHC services, thanks to generous contributions.

Call VNHC Bereavement anytime at 308-9602 or email [email protected]

The LRAC is open Wednesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Feb. 3 at Calvary Chapel. Hours are 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; closed on Sunday.

The LRAC is a one-stop shop for assistance from the Thomas Fire and mudslides to recover, rebuild and restore. Childcare is available onsite. Translation available.

For more information about VNHC, visit vnhcsb.org or call 965-5555.

— Easter Moorman for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.