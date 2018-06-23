In Wake of Hurricane Harvey, Call Goes Out for Blood Donors

Across the country and along the Central Coast, blood donors are being asked to give blood as soon as possible over the next several days to help ensure patient blood needs can continue to be met despite the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

The AABB Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism issued a news release calling for blood donations across the country Sunday afternoon.

In the wake of the storm, many blood drives have been cancelled and donor centers closed in the affected areas. With more sustained rain forecasted, these cancellations and closures are likely to rise.

United Blood Services needs the community’s help to ensure a safe and adequate supply, not only for our community, but for the communities impacted by this massive storm.



As noted in the AABB news release, type O blood donations are the most critically needed at this time, however donors with all blood types are encouraged to donate. Blood centers across the country are working together in this effort.

United Blood Services urges existing and first-time donors to make and keep appointments over the next several days and in the coming weeks.

Visit blood4life.org or call 1-805-543-4290 ext. 0 to schedule an appointment at one of four United Blood Services donor centers throughout the Central Coast or at a mobile blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome at any United Blood Services locations.



The timing of this storm is especially concerning as the Labor Day weekend approaches — a time when donations dramatically decline across the country due to the three-day holiday weekend.

Individuals as young as age 16 (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

As part of Blood Systems Blood Services Division, United Blood Services is included in a multi-state system of blood centers. This network works in tandem, moving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most.

United Blood Services has been the local nonprofit community blood provider since 1949, and serves patients in hospitals along the Central Coast. It is a Blood Systems blood center. Blood Systems serves more than 1,000 hospital and healthcare partners across 28 states.

— Sergio Coppa for United Blood Services.