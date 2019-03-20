The Oak Group Exhibit, In Wildness, Peaks With Closing Party

Offering the public a last peek at the San Rafael Wilderness and other treasured places in the Los Padres National Forest captured by the renowned Oak Group artists, Los Padres ForestWatch will host a party, 3-5 p.m. March 24 at Santa Barbara City College's Atkinson Gallery.

Art sale proceeds benefit Los Padres ForestWatch. Admission is free. To RSVP, visit LPFW.org/oakgroup-party.

The show features 30 new landscape paintings and two photographs by members of The Oak Group, one of the oldest and best respected artist groups dedicated to conservation.

The Oak Group artists are passionate about nature and are committed to preserving local lands for wildlife, recreation, ranching and farming.

Working with conservation groups and landowners, Oak Group artists record the beauty of these endangered landscapes to draw public attention and to help generate funds to protect them. To date, Oak Group sales of $3 million have supported these goals.

Fifty years ago, the San Rafael Wilderness, in the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara’s backcountry, became the first primitive area to be designated as wilderness under the Wilderness Act of 1964.

The San Rafael is home to rare and endangered wildlife and among the wildest, most remote, and most rugged landscapes of the Central Coast region.

To earn permanent protection of the San Rafael Wilderness, local residents worked with members of Congress and conservation groups in Washington, D.C., laying the groundwork for citizen-based wilderness initiatives throughout the nation.

Today, the San Rafael remains the largest permanently protected open space in Santa Barbara County, featuring such landmarks as Hurricane Deck, Castle Rock, Manzana Creek, Sisquoc River and Big Pine Mountain.

This art exhibit is inspired by the words of famed naturalist Henry David Thoreau, who wrote: “In Wildness is the preservation of the world.”

A portion of the proceeds from each painting sold will benefit Los Padres ForestWatch, a local nonprofit dedicated to the protection of wilderness, wildlife, and clean water throughout the Los Padres National Forest, the Carrizo Plain National Monument, and other public lands along Central Coast.



Through legal and public advocacy, scientific collaboration, community outreach, and volunteer field work, Los Padres ForestWatch promotes sustainable public access and protects local public lands from oil development, commercial logging, and wildlife habitat degradation.

Atkinson Gallery is a learning laboratory that promotes visual literacy and critical thinking. The gallery hosts contemporary art exhibits featuring international, national, regional and student artists working in a wide range of styles and media.

The exhibit is sponsored in part by the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

To buy a painting or view the In Wildness online gallery, visit LPFW.org/oakgroup or contact Rebecca August at Los Padres ForestWatch, 805-617-4610 ext. 5.



More information: The Oak Group, oakgroup.org; Los Padres ForestWatch, LPFW.org; Atkinson Gallery at SBCC, gallery.sbcc.edu.

— Rebecca August for Los Padres ForestWatch.