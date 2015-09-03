Ina Peterson of Santa Maria, 1928–2015

Posted on September 3, 2015 | 8:01 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Ina Peterson, 86, of Santa Maria, Calif., passed away peacefully in her sleep Aug. 26, 2015.

Born Dec. 2, 1928, in Salt Lake City, she moved with her husband and children to Santa Maria in 1962 to better their lives.

She had a very strong work ethic and loved to work with her hands.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She was the second daughter of Dr. James Cutler Brinkerhoff, and Nellie Hamlin Murray Brinkerhoff Taylor, the third of six children.

For the first 10 years of her life, she lived with her family in a rural area, where her home also served as the County Hospital.

Her mother worked along with her dad as his nurse. After he died, Nellie became a Midwife for the County Hospital. When patients would come to the hospital, Ina would have to give up her bedroom for the patients. She also served as chief cook and bottle washer.

Ina was married to Harold Dean Peterson in Loa, Utah, Feb. 23, 1946. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple, and they had six children together.

She loved to read novels and go to Pismo Beach and Solvang.

Ina had a very dry sense of humor and keen wit, never suffered fools, but would give a person the shirt off her back if they needed it.

Surviving children are Edwin Harold Peterson (JoAnne) of Lake Point, Utah; Michael Dean Peterson (Cyndi) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Corinne Turner of Payson, Utah; Karen McCabe (Ken) of Mulberry, Ark. and Stephen Lee Peterson (Janet) of Santa Maria, Calif.

Ina is also survived by 29 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren and her brother George Brinkerhoff (Toni) of Bountiful, Utah.

Ina was preceded in death by her husband, parents and infant daughter, Charlene Peterson. Also preceding her in death were her brother, James Brinkerhoff; her sisters, Beth Brinkerhoff, Jill Brinkerhoff and Joann Brinkerhoff Prue; her son-in-law, James Kerry Turner and two grandsons, James Dean Turner and Sgt. Dustin Edwin Turner.

A graveside service was held Sept. 1, 2015 at 10 a.m. at the Santa Maria Cemetery in Santa Maria, Calif.

