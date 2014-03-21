Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:47 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Inaugural ‘Day of Hope’ Fundraiser to Benefit Local Cancer Patients

By Sara San Juan for Dignity Health of the Central Coast | March 21, 2014 | 1:18 p.m.

We know that approximately 40 percent of all individuals will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetimes — a startling reality that touches almost every family. This is why the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation, along with presenting media sponsors, is proud to announce the inaugural Day of Hope fundraising event from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 3.

On April 3, hundreds of community volunteers will be positioned at street intersections in Santa Maria and Orcutt in an effort to sell $1 "Special Edition" Day of Hope Santa Maria Times newspapers to community members driving by. All event proceeds remain local and support services for cancer patients and their families at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

“One hundred percent of Day of Hope event proceeds remain local, benefiting Mission Hope Cancer Center patients who are our community neighbors and friends,” said Monica Rocco, M.D., F.A.C.S., medical director of Mission Hope Breast Care Center. “The fight against cancer can be a long, difficult battle and the comprehensive care provided by Mission Hope Cancer Center offers crucial support to cancer patients and their families from the moment of diagnosis, throughout treatment and survivorship.”

Central Coast community members are invited to support the Day of Hope event in a variety of ways, including:

» Honor a Loved One — Celebrate a loved one affected by cancer with a tribute gift; names will be acknowledged in the July edition of Marian’s Innovations magazine ($25).

» Lead a Team — Organize a team to sell newspapers at a designated street intersection or location.

» Serve as an Event Volunteer — Volunteers are needed to assist the day of the event in various capacities.

» Buy a Bundle — Purchase a bundle of newspapers to share with your coworkers, family and friends.

» Write a Check — Make a donation to support the cause.

» Sponsor — Participate as an event sponsor and receive recognition and satisfaction knowing you are supporting local cancer care.

“Since the opening of Mission Hope Cancer Center particularly, the outpouring of community interest in supporting excellent care for local cancer patients has been truly remarkable,” said Stephanie Grogan, vice president of philanthropy for the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation. “Marian’s Day of Hope event is the ideal opportunity for anyone who would like to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients in our community.”

Day of Hope Presenting Media Sponsors include the Santa Maria Times, KCOY12-TV and KKFX11-TV. Day of Hope Supporting Media Sponsors include KSBY, Telemundo, Univision, El Dorado Broadcasters and Emerald Wave Media.

Community members interested in supporting local cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center by being a part of the inaugural Day of Hope event are asked to contact the Marian Foundation at 805.739.3595 to discover how to get involved.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health of the Central Coast.

