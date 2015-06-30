Jodi House’s Inaugural ‘Hike, Walk, and Roll’ for Brain Injury Raises $25,000

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation for everyone who made Jodi House’s inaugural “Hike, Walk, and Roll” for Brain Injury successful.

Close to 300 people came out to Elings Park this past Saturday, June 27, in support of the event. Participants either hiked a 5k trail route, or walked/rolled paved routes at the park.

Goleta-based Medtronic (a corporation that manufactures medical/surgical devices that are frequently used in the acute care treatment of traumatic brain injuries) played a huge role in making the event successful as not only gold level event sponsors, but matching the registration fees of their employees so Jodi House received additional revenue, providing substantial volunteer assistance in the planning and execution of the event, and participating in the events.

Other sponsors included Steve Katz/Atherton Lane Advisors, Bank of Santa Barbara, Ice in Paradise, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, Rabobank, MarBorg Industries, Jim Cook, Union Bank, Impulse, Solutions at Santa Barbara, Backyard Bowls, Centre for Neuro Skills, Travis Wilson/Mc Gowan Gunterman, Easy Lift Transportation, Hearts Therapeutic Riding, Path Point and Sansum Clinic.

We are so grateful to the sponsors and community members who participated in making the event a resounding success.

The event raised more than $25,000 for Jodi House, providing further support to us in achieving our mission of empowering brain injury survivors to not merely survive but thrive.

— Eryn Eckert is executive director of the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.