Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:04 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Jodi House’s Inaugural ‘Hike, Walk, and Roll’ for Brain Injury Raises $25,000

By Eryn Eckert for the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center | June 30, 2015 | 3:25 p.m.

Jodi House
Jodi House’s inaugural “Hike, Walk and Roll” for Brain Injury kicks off. (Jodi House photo)

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation for everyone who made Jodi House’s inaugural “Hike, Walk, and Roll” for Brain Injury successful.

Close to 300 people came out to Elings Park this past Saturday, June 27, in support of the event. Participants either hiked a 5k trail route, or walked/rolled paved routes at the park.

Goleta-based Medtronic (a corporation that manufactures medical/surgical devices that are frequently used in the acute care treatment of traumatic brain injuries) played a huge role in making the event successful as not only gold level event sponsors, but matching the registration fees of their employees so Jodi House received additional revenue, providing substantial volunteer assistance in the planning and execution of the event, and participating in the events.

Other sponsors included Steve Katz/Atherton Lane Advisors, Bank of Santa Barbara, Ice in Paradise, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, Rabobank, MarBorg Industries, Jim Cook, Union Bank, Impulse, Solutions at Santa Barbara, Backyard Bowls, Centre for Neuro Skills, Travis Wilson/Mc Gowan Gunterman, Easy Lift Transportation, Hearts Therapeutic Riding, Path Point and Sansum Clinic.

We are so grateful to the sponsors and community members who participated in making the event a resounding success.

The event raised more than $25,000 for Jodi House, providing further support to us in achieving our mission of empowering brain injury survivors to not merely survive but thrive.

— Eryn Eckert is executive director of the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 