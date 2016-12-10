Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:25 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

First Old Town Goleta Christmas Parade Showcases All Aspects of Goleta Life

Locals line Hollister Avenue in Old Town as community rings in holiday season with a flashy display

The merry cyclists of Bicycle Bob’s roll along Hollister Avenue during Old Town Goleta’s inaugural Christmas parade. Click to view larger
The merry cyclists of Bicycle Bob’s roll along Hollister Avenue during Old Town Goleta’s inaugural Christmas parade. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | December 10, 2016 | 8:43 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Amid the honking cars, waves from parade participants and José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” the feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta was that the neighborhood’s first holiday parade was a resounding success.

The city rang in the holiday season with its inaugural Old Town Goleta Christmas Parade on Saturday evening, with a procession that showcased seemingly every aspect of Goleta civic life.

Kicking off at Orange Avenue and proceeding to the Goleta Valley Community Center, the parade featured all sorts of local businesses, schools, historical organizations, nonprofits and clubs.

The inaugural theme was “Santa Claus Is Coming to Old Town,” and the jolly man himself joined Goletans at the community center for a Christmas tree lighting.

“I haven’t been to a parade in a while, and it’s time to get in the Christmas spirit,” said Elise Malacara, who lives in the unincorporated area between Goleta and Santa Barbara.

Residents lined the entire half-mile route to check out restaurants like Domingo’s Café, youth groups like the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, schools that included Goleta Valley Junior High School and businesses like Bicycle Bob’s.

Tracy Ryan, who works for Old Town’s Giffin Rental, was part of the construction equipment company’s procession down Hollister before joining the spectators.

“It was fun, it was very exciting,” she said. “Everyone turned out — it was a very good crowd.”

Presented by the Goleta Valley Community Center and the Goleta Old Town Community Association, the parade was the latest in a long line of December parades sparking the holiday spirit in residents throughout Santa Barbara County.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 