The Royal Pride Foundation is excited to host the inaugural Royal Gala to benefit San Marcos High School on Friday, Sept. 26 at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

“I am very excited about the inaugural Royal Gala,” said Ed Behrens, principal at San Marcos High School. “There have been so many exciting changes and improvements to San Marcos over the past few years, and this is the perfect way to celebrate those accomplishments.”

The Royal Pride Foundation provides strategic guidance and funding for projects that support all students and drive San Marcos to excellence in academics, extracurricular pursuit and facilities. Over the last two years, the foundation has raised over $600,000 and accomplished many amazing goals, namely funding the Health Academy, Entrepreneurship Academy, Café Royale Culinary Program, school-wide landscaping and infrastructure improvements and the purchase of a new athletic van. The Royal Gala will be a celebration of that success and a way for the community to improve San Marcos.

“Looking to private fundraising isn't something that most of us associate with public schools,” said Katina Etsell, outgoing founding chair of the Royal Pride Foundation and current board member. “But the reality is that funds are limited. We, at San Marcos High School, don't want to be limited by that. An amazing group of co-chairs, under the Royal Proud Foundation, have found a meaningful way to raise funds for the many projects we have designated for the upcoming school year and for years to come. Welcome to our Royal Gala!”

The Royal Gala will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Fess Parker Doubetree, and the event is open to the public. Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased online by clicking here. The formal evening, hosted by CJ Ward and Beth Farnsworth of KEYT, will feature exciting live auction items, an amazing array of silent auction items, a three-course plated dinner and entertainment by the local favorite Area 51.

In addition, the Royal Gala will honor the following community members and organization that have supported San Marcos High School since its establishment in 1958. Ron Werft, president/CEO of Cottage Health System, will receive the Community Leadership Award; Rich Ridgway, principal of Investec, will be presented with the Citizenship Award; and the Orfalea Foundation will be granted the Philanthropy Award.

"We are all very excited about the upcoming Royal Gala, which will benefit all students at San Marcos High School through the Royal Pride Foundation,” said Eric Voulgaris, present chair of the Royal Pride Foundation board. “The honorees this year have done such incredible work in our community, and it will be a fantastic opportunity to recognize them.”

Community and corporate sponsors, headlined by Cottage Health System, have donated over $33,000 to make the Royal Gala possible. Click here for more information about sponsorships.

— Cristina Ricci represents the Royal Pride Foundation.