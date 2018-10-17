Wednesday, October 17 , 2018, 2:21 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Wine Lovers Jump In Feet First at Inaugural Solvang Grape Stomp

Outside the vats, guests enjoy a Lucy & Ricky Ricardo Look-alike Contest, tasting booths, food vendors, music and more

Solvang Grape Stomp

Andrew Economon, left, executive director of hospitality for the Chumash Casino Resort, joins Shelby Sim, president and CEO of Visit Santa Ynez Valley, in the “I Love Rosé Lounge” at the inaugural Solvang Grape Stomp. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4423 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Lucy Ricardo look-alikes Tracy Farhad, left, and Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau board member Laura Hanberg. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4424 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Hannah Sacks gets up to her knees in grapes at the Solvang Grape Stomp. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4425 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Lisa Lynch and Brett Escalera of the Sanger Family of Wines. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4426 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Wendy Wolfe, left, and Janelle Hamilton. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4427 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

The Bryan Titus Trio provides toe-tapping music. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4428 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Contestants in the Lucy Ricardo look-alike contest. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4429 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Suzanne Schweizer of Sherman Oaks wins the Lucy Ricardo look-alike contest. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4430 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Video personality Rebecca Brand, left, with Andrew Economon of the Chumash Casino Resort and Shelby Sim of Visit Santa Ynez Valley. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4431 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Alex Uribe displays crowd-pleasing tacos from the California Tacos food truck. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4432 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

A sign at the “I Love Rosé Lounge” tent. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4433 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Tasting room manager Jacqueline Boone of Lions Peak Vineyards. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4434 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Event volunteers, from left, Tamara Brown, Rosie Caballero and Beatriz Mercado. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4435 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Solvang Grape Stomp apparel for sale. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4436 > of 15
Solvang Grape Stomp

Grape stompers clean up after the Solvang Grape Stomp. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4437 > of 15
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | October 17, 2018 | 1:11 p.m.

The inaugural 2018 Solvang Grape Stomp was presented on a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau along with sponsors Visit Santa Ynez Valley, the Chumash Casino Resort and the City of Solvang.

Proceeds from the entertaining event will benefit Santa Barbara Vintners.

The VIP hour and main event attracted a big crowd of local residents as well as out-of-town visitors.

Some traveled hundreds of miles to participate in the Lucy & Ricky Ricardo Look-alike Contest. Suzanne Schweizer of Sherman Oaks won for being the best Lucy Ricardo depicting the iconic TV epidosde when she takes a job in a vineyard stomping grapes and gets in a fight in the grape vat.

The Ricky Richardo look-alike contest was swept by West Hollywood plastic surgeon Steven Svehlak, who was the only entry but gave the crowd an authentic shout of “Lucy, I’m home” to the admiring crowd.

Lots of fun was enjoyed by guests who stomped their feet in vats of grapes freshly picked that morning and donated by Solvang’s own Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards. The winery donated four tons of grapes, which most guests described as “cool and squishy” while stomping.

Solvang Grape Stomp
Lucy Ricardo look-alikes Tracy Farhad, left, and Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau board member Laura Hanberg. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Thirty world-class tasting booths operated at the outdoor festival, including Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards, Brick Barn Wine Estate, Carivintas Winery, CrossHatch Winery, D. Volk Wines, Feliz Noche Cellars, Fiddlehead Cellars, Grace Wine, Hilliard Bruce, J. Wilkes Wines, Kita Wines, Lafond Winery and Vineyards, Larner Vineyard & Winery, Lions Peak Vineyards, Lucas & Lewellen/Toccata, Lumen, Martellotto Winery, Martian Ranch & Vineyard, Melville Vineyards & Winery, Pence Vineyards & Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Sevtap Winery, Spear Vineyards & Winery, Solvang Brewing Co., Sanger Family of Wines, Twenty Mile Winery and others.

The Chumash Casino Resort sponsored drink specialties and rosé wines in the “I Love Rosé Lounge.”

Well-selected vendors offered food fare inside the festival area, including Cecco Ristorante’s gourmet pizza oven and California Tacos and First & Oak food trucks. California Tacos offered up a tasty menu of tacos, rice and beans.

“The beans are so delicious because we use a combination of beans and use only corn oil, no lard," owner Alex Uribe told Noozhawk. "We have restaurants in Solvang, Buellton and Lompoc, and are opening in two weeks in Isla Vista."

The hay bale and pumpkin strewn stage was active with performances by bluegrass folk band Bryan Titus Trio and country/western rockers The Rawhides.

Click here for more information about the Solvang Visitor Center, visit it at 1639 Copenhagen Drive, or contact Executive Director Tracy Farhad at [email protected] or 805.688.6144.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 