See, Touch, Learn and Explore at Inaugural ‘Tractors, Trucks and Trolleys’ in Carpinteria

Cate and Canalino Parent Groups are excited to announce a collaborative fundraising event coming to Carpinteria on Saturday, April 8.

The inaugural "Tractors, Trucks and Trolleys" will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canalino Elementary School, 1480 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria. Free on-site and on-street parking will be available.

Tickets are $10 for early admission (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.), $5 for general admission (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and $15 for family four-pack passes (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Kids age 2 or younger are free. Tickets are available online by clicking here. They will also be available for purchase at the door.

"Tractors, Trucks and Trolleys" is a fun and inexpensive family event where kids of all ages have the opportunity to learn about and explore trucks, construction vehicles and public safety equipment. Each vehicle will have a driver present to answer questions, help kids sit in the truck and let kids honk the horn.

Local food and refreshments will be available for purchase, and there will be other fun activities and memorabilia from community exhibitors and vendors.

All proceeds will go to support the services of the ELC at Cate, which provides a safe learning environment for children ages 3 months to 5 years old, and Canalino School, one of Carpinteria's elementary schools.

Click here for complete event information.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson is a publicist.