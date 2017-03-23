Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

See, Touch, Learn and Explore at Inaugural ‘Tractors, Trucks and Trolleys’ in Carpinteria

By Leigh-Anne Anderson | March 23, 2017 | 2:06 p.m.

Cate and Canalino Parent Groups are excited to announce a collaborative fundraising event coming to Carpinteria on Saturday, April 8.

The inaugural "Tractors, Trucks and Trolleys" will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canalino Elementary School, 1480 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria. Free on-site and on-street parking will be available.

Tickets are $10 for early admission (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.), $5 for general admission (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and $15 for family four-pack passes (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Kids age 2 or younger are free. Tickets are available online by clicking here. They will also be available for purchase at the door.

"Tractors, Trucks and Trolleys" is a fun and inexpensive family event where kids of all ages have the opportunity to learn about and explore trucks, construction vehicles and public safety equipment. Each vehicle will have a driver present to answer questions, help kids sit in the truck and let kids honk the horn.

Local food and refreshments will be available for purchase, and there will be other fun activities and memorabilia from community exhibitors and vendors.

All proceeds will go to support the services of the ELC at Cate, which provides a safe learning environment for children ages 3 months to 5 years old, and Canalino School, one of Carpinteria's elementary schools.

Click here for complete event information.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 