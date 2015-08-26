Inc. 5000 Gives Shoutout to Santa Barbara’s BigSpeak

Advice

On Aug. 12, 2015, Inc. Magazine ranked Santa Barbara business, BigSpeak Speakers Bureau, on its 34th annual Inc. 5000 — an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy — America’s independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Microsoft, Yelp, Pandora, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, Oracle, Intuit and Zappos gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.

Aggregate revenue from the 2015 Inc. 5000 list is over $205 billion, generating 647,000 jobs over the past three years.

Located on the “American Riviera," BigSpeak is a full-spectrum speakers bureau, representing the world’s finest motivational keynote speakers, consultants, trainers, thought-leaders, world-class athletes, best-selling authors, award-winning entertainers and global icons.

Over 65% of the Fortune 1000 partners with BigSpeak to create hundreds of events each year.

BigSpeak began in CEO Jonathan Wygant’s garage two decades ago and has grown tremendously, impacting thousands of businesses and individuals each year with transformational change.

As of July 2015, BigSpeak has served over four million audience members with impactful keynotes, trainings and coaching sessions that result in proven return on investment.

Wygant founded BigSpeak to address the unfulfilled need to provide top thought leaders, keynote speakers, professional development programs that are uniquely customized to each client’s specific requirements.



This Inc. 5000 award is the second win for CEO, Jonathan Wygant, whose previous company, Iris Arc Crystal, was ranked 281 in the Inc. 5000.

Upon notification of BigSpeak’s selection to the 2015 Inc. 5000 list, Wygant said, “I am extremely proud of the team’s hard work and focus serving our Fortune 1000 clients with excellence that has led to rapid and sustainable growth over the last five years. Many companies such as Microsoft, Fidelity, Johnson & Johnson, GE and Genentech have been clients for nearly 20 years. We have exciting plans to continue on a similar growth curve over the next five years.”

President Barrett Cordero has been at the helm of the tremendous growth, focusing on sales, speaker representation, key investments, disruptive innovations and an exceptional work environment.

BigSpeak team members enjoy flexible schedules, remote work, pet and child friendly offices, HSA health plans, pension plan and profit sharing and off site trips.

Additionally, frequent visits by celebrities and top business thought leaders allows the company to be in the vanguard of smart, nimble and innovative business practices.

— Amber McEldowney is a marketing associate at BigSpeak.