Incoming Rainy Weather Delays Falcon Rocket Launch at Vandenberg AFB

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 27, 2018 | 4:24 p.m.

Citing rainy and windy weather taking aim at the Central Coast this week, officials have announced the Falcon 9 rocket and its collection of satellites will have to wait a few more days to launch. 

The Space Exploration Technologies rocket most recently had been set to carry its cargo of 64 satellites on Wednesday morning from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

The payload for Spaceflight Industries has been dubbed SSO-A and SmallSat Express.

But with a rainy windy storm headed to the Central Coast, the team decided to stand down.

“The SpaceX Falcon 9 SSO-A launch is delayed due to weather,” Vandenberg officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Announcement of a new launch was pending approval.

Meanwhile, the launch time for the Dec. 7 departure of United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base has been released. 

The team will target a liftoff for 8:19 p.m. Dec. 7 to place a top -secret payload into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Due to the clandestine cargo, the length of the launch opportunity will remain classified. 

Coincidentally, blastoff will follow the Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade.

This year's parade, with the theme of Miracle on H Street, starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Participants and spectators can gather afterward at Centennial Park, at Cypress and H Streets, for the announcement of parade winners, the lighting of the community Christmas tree and a chance to visit with Santa Claus.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

