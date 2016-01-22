Increased Number of Thefts Reported From Autos in Orcutt and Los Alamos

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is reminding its citizens to be vigilant about locking their vehicles and keeping valuables out of plain sight after a recent increase in thefts from automobiles in Orcutt and Los Alamos.

In all of the crimes, the vehicles targeted had items of perceived value in plain view.

Since Dec. 1, there have been approximately 44 thefts from autos in the Orcutt area. Of those, almost half of them were from unlocked vehicles.

In approximately 25 of the cases, the suspect(s) smashed the vehicle window and stole property.

Since Dec. 20, Los Alamos has had seven thefts from vehicles. The majority of those thefts were from unlocked vehicles.

The most recent string of thefts from autos occurred on Jan. 10 in the Orcutt area near Alice Shaw Elementary School. Two vehicles on Dahlia Place, one on Larchmont Court and one on Pauline Court had broken windows and property stolen.

On Jan. 16 just after midnight, two suspects were arrested in the area of Morning Ridge in Santa Maria.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two male subjects looking into vehicles with flashlights. They contacted 27-year-old Ray Dulany, a Santa Maria transient, and 36-year-old Jesse Medina of Nipomo with ties to Santa Maria.

The suspects were found to be in possession of burglary tools. A vehicle associated with the suspects was located with stolen property connected to thefts from autos in Orcutt, Solvang and Arroyo Grande.

Dulany and Medina were transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail and cite released the same day.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that there are suspects who are looking for crimes of opportunity. To avoid becoming a victim, remember to:

- Close your windows.

- Never leave valuables in plain sight. Lock all valuables in the trunk or take them with you.

- Always take your keys with you after you park your vehicle.

- Remove or hide your garage remote when you leave your vehicle unattended.

- Set your car alarm every time you park your vehicle.

- Do not use spare keys hidden on or in your vehicle. Consider a spare key in your wallet instead.

- Park and lock your vehicle in your garage whenever possible.

- Remove personal information such as driver license, registration, etc., from unattended vehicles.

To report suspicious activity, call 911. If you have any information on any of the recent theft from auto cases, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.